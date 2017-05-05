share tweet pin email

The rainbow food trend has taken many shapes — Starbucks drinks, grilled cheeses, churros and even pizza — but one of the first foods to get the rainbow treatment was bagels.

The Bagel Store in Brooklyn, New York, introduced America to the rainbow bagel in 2015, and kept its bagel-making process secret for a long time. Thankfully, Bagels & Brew in Southern California allowed this mesmerizing video to be made by our friends at Daily Food Feed.

Just try not to be hypnotized as the unicorn bagel dough is mixed, stretched, layered, sliced, twisted, rolled, boiled, baked until shiny, then stuffed with rainbow cream cheese. You're getting sleepy... your eyes are getting heavy...

RELATED: You're not hallucinating: The stunning rainbow bagel sandwich you need to try

Need more rainbows and unicorns in your life? We've got you covered with...

A grilled cheese sandwich that's oozing with ROYGBIV madness:

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino that made baristas really mad:

And multi-colored churros that make us want to chase the rainbow even more: