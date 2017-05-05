Food

Try your best not to get hypnotized by this unicorn bagel from Bagels & Brew

TODAY

The rainbow food trend has taken many shapes — Starbucks drinks, grilled cheeses, churros and even pizza — but one of the first foods to get the rainbow treatment was bagels.

The Bagel Store in Brooklyn, New York, introduced America to the rainbow bagel in 2015, and kept its bagel-making process secret for a long time. Thankfully, Bagels & Brew in Southern California allowed this mesmerizing video to be made by our friends at Daily Food Feed.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Watch how this hypnotizing unicorn bagel gets made

Play Video - 0:52

Watch how this hypnotizing unicorn bagel gets made

Play Video - 0:52

Just try not to be hypnotized as the unicorn bagel dough is mixed, stretched, layered, sliced, twisted, rolled, boiled, baked until shiny, then stuffed with rainbow cream cheese. You're getting sleepy... your eyes are getting heavy...

RELATED: You're not hallucinating: The stunning rainbow bagel sandwich you need to try

Need more rainbows and unicorns in your life? We've got you covered with...

A grilled cheese sandwich that's oozing with ROYGBIV madness:

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Check out this crazy rainbow grilled cheese sandwich from Hong Kong's Kala Toast

Play Video - 0:50

Check out this crazy rainbow grilled cheese sandwich from Hong Kong's Kala Toast

Play Video - 0:50

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino that made baristas really mad:

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Why Starbucks baristas don't want you to order the Unicorn Frappuccino

Play Video - 0:41

Why Starbucks baristas don't want you to order the Unicorn Frappuccino

Play Video - 0:41

And multi-colored churros that make us want to chase the rainbow even more:

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

We're obsessed with these dazzling rainbow churros

Play Video - 0:46

We're obsessed with these dazzling rainbow churros

Play Video - 0:46

More video

More: Food Breakfast Brunch Trending

TOP