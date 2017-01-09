TODAY has a new mobile app! Download it now and never miss another moment

Food

This super spice snack mix will boost your metabolism and give you energy

TODAY

When midday hits, do you feel like your energy drops and you need a boost? Make this simple, nutritious and delicious spice snack mix from registered dietitian and certified exercise physiologist Wendy Bazilian. It's packed with spices like ginger, cayenne and cinnamon and delicious nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios and more. Enjoy this super spicy mix throughout the day or as an easy breakfast with Greek yogurt and fruit.

Super spicy snack mix
super spice snack mix
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
24
Get the recipe

RELATED: 13 delicious and healthy new cookbooks we can't cook without

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Try this cold spoon trick and other helpful hacks to get instant energy

Play Video - 2:46

Try this cold spoon trick and other helpful hacks to get instant energy

Play Video - 2:46

More video

More: Food Snacks On the show TODAY's Take

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP