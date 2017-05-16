Food

Top Chef All-Star Richard Blais stops by the TODAY kitchen to share recipes from his cookbook "So Good: 100 Recipes from My Kitchen to Yours." His grilled cedar plank trout and sautéed snap peas with spicy aioli are perfect for serving at your next cookout.

Grilled Cedar Plank Golden Trout
Grilled Golden Trout recipe
Evan Sung / So Good by Richard Blais
"I love this recipe because the presentation of the whole fish is really beautiful, and it's a fresh, light dish that is perfect for summer barbecuing," says Blais.

Snap Peas with Feta and Mint
Snap Peas with Feta recipe
Evan Sung / So Good by Richard Blais
"This simple side dish is popular at one of my restaurants and is a great study in contrasts," says Blais. "The sweet, charred, crunchy snap peas play nicely with the salty feta, and it makes a fresh and light summer side dish that's easy to whip up."

