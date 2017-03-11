TODAY Food's Bring Back Breakfast Week: Check out our chef lineup

share tweet pin email

This week, we are bringing breakfast back. Where has it gone, you ask? It has fallen victim to faulty alarm clocks, wrinkled clothing and so many other things.

So, with the help of a few TODAY Food all-stars — Billy Dec, Siri Daly, Carson Daly and Geoffrey Zakarian — we're reclaiming the most important meal of the day. They'll show you how to create delicious and satisfying breakfasts — like lemon blueberry ricotta pancakes and breakfast quesadillas — without spending your whole morning on them.

Here's the lineup for the week:

Note: 8 = in the 8 o’clock hour EST, 9 = in the 9 o’clock hour, 10 = in the 10 o’clock hour. We will be updating times with more specifics as we have them. Stay tuned for more details on recipes, too!

March 13

8 am: Billy Dec

Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

Strawberry Shortcake Waffles

March 16

8 am: Siri & Carson Daly

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Quesadilla

Veggie Breakfast Taco

10 am: Geoffrey Zakarian

Baked Eggs with Tomato Sauce and Polenta

Avocado Toast