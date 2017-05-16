TODAY's Ultimate Cook-Off: Thai beef salad vs. avocado, corn and bacon salad

share tweet email

In part three of our TODAY's Ultimate Cook-Off series, the finalists for the best salad recipe compete for salad superiority. The lucky winner will receive a prize of $1,000 worth of Williams-Sonoma products!

The contestants and their recipes

Kylie Lawson is a military spouse and a mother of two young children. Her Thai salad features steak, lemongrass, mint, lime and two types of chili peppers. She feels that cooking is a lifestyle, not a chore.

"This authentic Thai recipe will overwhelm your every sense," says Lawson. "All the ingredients create a burst of flavor that is unique and wonderful. Your taste buds will be forever grateful for introducing them to this fantastic dish."

Robin Sparacio is a busy mom of 10-year-old triplets. Her Mexican-inspired salad is topped with avocado, corn, bacon, peppers and Cotija cheese. In addition to cooking, she enjoys gardening, playing tennis and golf, traveling, reading and volunteer work.

"This salad is my family's favorite for a reason," says Sparacio. "It's easy to make, kids love it and it is healthy while also very filling."

