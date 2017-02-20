'Will you McMarry me?' Teen proposes to girlfriend with box of chicken nuggets

share tweet pin email

This couple is officially getting McMarried.

Knowing his girlfriend's love for McDonald's chicken nuggets, Kristian Helton, 19, of Lincoln, Illinois, decided to put a spin on the traditional box holding an engagement ring when he got down on one knee on Valentine's Day.

Kristian Helton Karsyn Long was lovin' it when she got this proposal from boyfriend Kristian Helton.

His fiancée, Karsyn Long, 16, was lovin' it, as she gladly accepted the ring inside a box of 20 chicken nuggets. Helton wrote, "Will you McMarry me?" inside the box.

"Her love for chicken nuggets, I'm sure, is more than she loves me," Helton told NBC affiliate WAND.

He added, "She has devoted her life to chicken nuggets, so that had to be part of the engagement. I mean, it was just given."

"I know this sounds bad," Long told WAND. "I go to McDonald's a lot and I always get chicken nuggets. I won't get anything else."

The couple, who have been together nearly two years, got engaged a month after Long gave birth to their son, Keegan.

McDonald's has offered to cater their wedding, which is planned for Valentine's Day in 2018.

"I didn't hesitate to say yes because he's obviously the one I want to spend the rest of my life with,'' Long said.

