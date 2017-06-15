Make a meaty meal for Dad this Father's Day with recipes from Tasty

share tweet pin email

Tasty joins TODAY Food to make delicious, meaty meals to serve dad this Father's Day. They're cooking up cheddar, bacon and ranch filled burger bowls, barbecue sauce glazed meatballs wrapped in bacon, and tender teriyaki glazed steak and veggie roll-ups.

Making a burger into a bowl lets you maximize the amount of gooey, melty cheese you can add.

These meatballs have layers upon layers of flavor, literally! The onion shells help keep the meatballs moist and add flavor and texture. The melty cheese stuffing and the bacon and barbecue sauce combo takes them to another level of delicious.

Marinating the meat adds a ton of flavor and helps tenderize it. The great part of this recipe is that the marinade does double duty as a flavor infuser and a glaze.

