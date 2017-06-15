Food

Make a meaty meal for Dad this Father's Day with recipes from Tasty

Tasty joins TODAY Food to make delicious, meaty meals to serve dad this Father's Day. They're cooking up cheddar, bacon and ranch filled burger bowls, barbecue sauce glazed meatballs wrapped in bacon, and tender teriyaki glazed steak and veggie roll-ups.

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Burger Bowls
Servings:
6
Making a burger into a bowl lets you maximize the amount of gooey, melty cheese you can add.

BBQ Bacon Onion Meatball Bombs
Tasty
These meatballs have layers upon layers of flavor, literally! The onion shells help keep the meatballs moist and add flavor and texture. The melty cheese stuffing and the bacon and barbecue sauce combo takes them to another level of delicious.

Teriyaki Steak Roll-Ups
Tasty
Servings:
8
Marinating the meat adds a ton of flavor and helps tenderize it. The great part of this recipe is that the marinade does double duty as a flavor infuser and a glaze.

