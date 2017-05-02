Food

16 tasty taco recipes to make every night taco night

TODAY

Taco Tuesday, Taco Thursday — heck, we'll gladly eat tacos any day! And you can too, thanks to these 16 delicious taco recipes. So here's to our favorite handheld device (the one that's allowed at the dinner table): Tacos stuffed with chicken, pork, beef, beans, and veggies, made with a slow cooker, on the stove or on the grill, healthy or over the top... You name your taco, we've got you covered.

Cal-Mex Fish Tacos with Creamy Slaw

For Taco Tuesday, Cal-Mex fish tacos and bricklayer tacos

For Taco Tuesday, Cal-Mex fish tacos and bricklayer tacos

Pati Jinich, cookbook author and host of "Pati's Mexican Table" on PBS, served her crispy fried fish tacos with a satisfying, crunchy slaw.

RELATED: Make dinner better with these healthy recipes and tips

Chicken Chili Tacos
Slow-cooker chicken chili tacos
Maya Visnyei
4
These super-simple chicken tacos require just a handful of ingredients, and the chicken is made in the slow cooker, so it's mostly hands-off too!

Grilled Beef Tacos with Mint and Cilantro Salsa Verde

Make these grilled beef tacos with salsa verde for Taco Tuesday

Make these grilled beef tacos with salsa verde for Taco Tuesday

"I grew up with eating this dish, it is one of my favorites," says Marcela Valladolid, co-host of "The Kitchen" on Food Network. "It's a great weekday meal for the family."

Marcus Samuelsson's Leftover Vegetable Breakfast Tacos

How to make chef Marcus Samuelsson's Leftover Breakfast Tacos

How to make chef Marcus Samuelsson's Leftover Breakfast Tacos

Got some leftover cooked veggies? Throw them into a taco with eggs for a quick and easy breakfast.

Easy Slow-Cooker Carnitas
Slow-Cooker Carnitas Recipe
Casey Barber / TODAY
Let your slow cooker turn a basic pork shoulder into a big batch of pork carnitas that's perfect for filling up tacos.

Siri and Carson Daly's Veggie Breakfast Tacos

Chorizo and egg burrito, veggie tacos: Breakfast with Carson and Siri Daly

Chorizo and egg burrito, veggie tacos: Breakfast with Carson and Siri Daly

Having tacos for breakfast is a favorite Daly family tradition.

Leftover Chicken & Cheese Tacos
Cheesy chicken tacos using leftover chicken
Maggie Shi/TODAY
Got some leftover cooked chicken from last night's dinner? Use it up in these easy, cheesy tacos. This recipe is also great with store-bought rotisserie chicken.

RELATED: 10 easy recipes with rotisserie chicken

Korean-Style Bulgogi Steak Tacos

Make Korean steak tacos and roast chicken with Brussels sprouts

Make Korean steak tacos and roast chicken with Brussels sprouts

Star chef Curtis Stone was inspired to create this dish after tasting the Korean tacos from food trucks in Los Angeles. Now it's one of his family's favorite dinners.

Jalapeño Roast Chicken Tacos

Hot but healthy: Make jalapeno roast chicken

Hot but healthy: Make jalapeno roast chicken

For these healthy tacos, Marcela Valladolid piles shredded roast chicken into warm corn tortillas, and sets out a toppings bar with traditional garnishes like salsa, onion, cilantro, avocado, radishes, pickled jalapeños and lime wedges.

Bricklayer Tacos with Beef and Bacon
Bricklayer Tacos with Beef and Bacon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Here, bacon and beef are cooked with onions, garlic, chiles and tomatoes for a one-pan taco filling that's super flavorful and juicy.

Taco Bell-Style Tacos (Te Quiero Taco)

How to make a Taco Bell-style hard-shell taco at home

How to make a Taco Bell-style hard-shell taco at home

Ryan Scott shares his secret to making hard-shell tacos at home, the easy way. Fill them with seasoned ground beef or any meat or veggie you desire.

Pomegranate Pork Tacos with Guacamole and Queso Fresco

Pomegranate short ribs and guacamole tacos: Try Pati Jinich's recipe

Pomegranate short ribs and guacamole tacos: Try Pati Jinich's recipe

Pati Jinich cooks boneless pork ribs with pomegranate juice and wine until the meat is super-tender, then shreds the meat and serves it in tacos with guacamole. Juicy pomegranate seeds and queso fresco amp up the texture of this delicious meal.

Steak Street Tacos

Taco Tuesday! See Carson and Siri's recipe

Taco Tuesday! See Carson and Siri's recipe

Siri and Carson Daly whip up some of their favorite Mexican foods and drinks, including these steak tacos and margaritas.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Tacos with Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa

How to make the best tacos Katie Lee ate in Mexico

How to make the best tacos Katie Lee ate in Mexico

"Feel free to substitute other fruits for the pineapple in the salsa, like peaches, nectarines or apricots," says Katie Lee.

Roasted Veggie Tacos with Strawberry Salsa

Meatless tacos with tomato strawberry salsa: Siri Daly cooks on the plaza

Meatless tacos with tomato strawberry salsa: Siri Daly cooks on the plaza

Siri Daly gives tacos a sweet and spicy spin with these vegetarian tacos topped with a strawberry-tomato salsa.

Avocado, Spinach and Egg Breakfast Tacos
Avocado, Spinach and Egg Breakfast Tacos
And here's one more breakfast taco recipe for you, just to be sure you start the day right tomorrow!

