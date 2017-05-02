16 tasty taco recipes to make every night taco night

Taco Tuesday, Taco Thursday — heck, we'll gladly eat tacos any day! And you can too, thanks to these 16 delicious taco recipes. So here's to our favorite handheld device (the one that's allowed at the dinner table): Tacos stuffed with chicken, pork, beef, beans, and veggies, made with a slow cooker, on the stove or on the grill, healthy or over the top... You name your taco, we've got you covered.
Cal-Mex Fish Tacos with Creamy Slaw
For Taco Tuesday, Cal-Mex fish tacos and bricklayer tacosPlay Video - 3:08
Pati Jinich, cookbook author and host of "Pati's Mexican Table" on PBS, served her crispy fried fish tacos with a satisfying, crunchy slaw.
These super-simple chicken tacos require just a handful of ingredients, and the chicken is made in the slow cooker, so it's mostly hands-off too!
Grilled Beef Tacos with Mint and Cilantro Salsa Verde
Make these grilled beef tacos with salsa verde for Taco TuesdayPlay Video - 3:52
"I grew up with eating this dish, it is one of my favorites," says Marcela Valladolid, co-host of "The Kitchen" on Food Network. "It's a great weekday meal for the family."
Marcus Samuelsson's Leftover Vegetable Breakfast Tacos
How to make chef Marcus Samuelsson's Leftover Breakfast TacosPlay Video - 1:02
Got some leftover cooked veggies? Throw them into a taco with eggs for a quick and easy breakfast.
Let your slow cooker turn a basic pork shoulder into a big batch of pork carnitas that's perfect for filling up tacos.
Siri and Carson Daly's Veggie Breakfast Tacos
Chorizo and egg burrito, veggie tacos: Breakfast with Carson and Siri DalyPlay Video - 4:35
Having tacos for breakfast is a favorite Daly family tradition.
Got some leftover cooked chicken from last night's dinner? Use it up in these easy, cheesy tacos. This recipe is also great with store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Korean-Style Bulgogi Steak Tacos
Make Korean steak tacos and roast chicken with Brussels sproutsPlay Video - 3:10
Star chef Curtis Stone was inspired to create this dish after tasting the Korean tacos from food trucks in Los Angeles. Now it's one of his family's favorite dinners.
Jalapeño Roast Chicken Tacos
Hot but healthy: Make jalapeno roast chickenPlay Video - 3:54
For these healthy tacos, Marcela Valladolid piles shredded roast chicken into warm corn tortillas, and sets out a toppings bar with traditional garnishes like salsa, onion, cilantro, avocado, radishes, pickled jalapeños and lime wedges.
Here, bacon and beef are cooked with onions, garlic, chiles and tomatoes for a one-pan taco filling that's super flavorful and juicy.
Taco Bell-Style Tacos (Te Quiero Taco)
How to make a Taco Bell-style hard-shell taco at homePlay Video - 3:44
Ryan Scott shares his secret to making hard-shell tacos at home, the easy way. Fill them with seasoned ground beef or any meat or veggie you desire.
Pomegranate Pork Tacos with Guacamole and Queso Fresco
Pomegranate short ribs and guacamole tacos: Try Pati Jinich's recipePlay Video - 3:50
Pati Jinich cooks boneless pork ribs with pomegranate juice and wine until the meat is super-tender, then shreds the meat and serves it in tacos with guacamole. Juicy pomegranate seeds and queso fresco amp up the texture of this delicious meal.
Steak Street Tacos
Taco Tuesday! See Carson and Siri's recipePlay Video - 3:14
Siri and Carson Daly whip up some of their favorite Mexican foods and drinks, including these steak tacos and margaritas.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin Tacos with Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa
How to make the best tacos Katie Lee ate in MexicoPlay Video - 4:49
"Feel free to substitute other fruits for the pineapple in the salsa, like peaches, nectarines or apricots," says Katie Lee.
Roasted Veggie Tacos with Strawberry Salsa
Meatless tacos with tomato strawberry salsa: Siri Daly cooks on the plazaPlay Video - 4:04
Siri Daly gives tacos a sweet and spicy spin with these vegetarian tacos topped with a strawberry-tomato salsa.
And here's one more breakfast taco recipe for you, just to be sure you start the day right tomorrow!