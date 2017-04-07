Taco Bell has 3 crazy new foods — that we can't wait to try

share tweet pin email

Taco Bell's R&D team must be working overtime — the chain just announced a few new wacky creations in the works.

One — the Loaded Taco Burrito — is already available nationwide, while the others — including a breakfast taco with a shell made of a fried egg — are being tested out at select locations, a company spokesperson told TODAY Food. Here's what to look for:

Taco Bell Is it a taco or burrito? No one can be sure, but the Loaded Taco Burrito is available at Taco Bells nationwide.

Loaded Taco Burrito

First, that Loaded Taco Burrito — which is basically an existential question in food form: Is it a taco or burrito? Well, that's hard to say exactly, but it looks like a burrito on the outside with a soft flour tortilla exterior, but holds taco fillings on the inside: beef, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy red tortilla strips, sour cream and avocado ranch. It is $1.49, and available nationwide now.

Taco Bell Live near Columbus, Ohio? Then you'll be able to try this Mexican Crispy Chicken Pizza from Taco Bell, in testing now.

Mexican Crispy Chicken Pizza

The chain's original Mexican Pizza, taco-pizza hybrid, is getting a tweak, in testing now in Columbus, Ohio. The tortilla shell/"crust" comes topped with nacho cheese sauce, fried chicken, "Mexican pizza sauce," cheese and pico de gallo. For those keeping score at home, yes, that's like three dishes in one.

Taco Bell Why yes, that is a fried egg-shell on the outside of this Naked Breakfast Taco, in testing at Taco Bells in Flint, Mich.

Naked Breakfast Taco

On the heels of its Naked Chicken Chalupa — which is wrapped in a fried chicken "taco" — Taco Bell plays with the concept of the taco shell once again with its Naked Breakfast Tacos. This time a fried egg stands in for the crispy shell, and the inside is stuffed with potato bites, sausage crumbles or bacon, nacho cheese and shredded cheddar. Here's the sad news: The item is still in testing, but residents of Flint, Michigan will be able to find it starting April 18. The rest of us will have to wait and see if it hits the big time.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make Siri Daly's one-dish taco pie recipe! Play Video - 3:54 Make Siri Daly's one-dish taco pie recipe! Play Video - 3:54

On top of all the other wacky introductions, the chain is also testing out a $3 Breakfast Meal Deal in Kansas City, which includes a Grilled Breakfast Burrito, hash brown, Cinnabon Delights and the new vanilla iced coffee for $3.

RELATED: Love Taco Bell tacos? Make a fresh, flavorful version at home

Whether or not we'll all get to try the in-testing creations remains to be seen. Last summer, the chain tested Cheetos Burritos and Walking Nachos, which we're still awaiting, though an insider hinted to TODAY that they may very well come back — fingers crossed.