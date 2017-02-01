Food

13 Super Bowl snacks and appetizers to kick off your party

TODAY

Just like the kickoff at the beginning of a football game, the snacks and appetizers you put out at the start of your Super Bowl party will set the tone for the rest of the evening. But you don't want your guests to fill up too much at the start or else no one will touch that chili you slaved over. The idea is to get them excited for the chili. Just like the players, your guests must endure. So, we've rounded up our favorite finger-food football recipes (say that five times fast!). From dips to nachos and wings to sliders, here are 13 Super Bowl snacks and appetizers to kick off your party just right.

BBQ Mini Meat Loaf Sliders
BBQ Mini Meat Loaf Sliders
This recipe proves that there's need to form dozens of patties to make sliders: Just make mini meatloaf logs, slice into individual bites, slather with barbecue sauce and serve!

5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
If you only serve one dip, this is it. Guacamole is Super Bowl party must-have. Period.

Maple-Bacon Popcorn
Maple-Bacon Popcorn by Jocelyn Delk Adams
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Add some pep to your popcorn with maple, butter and bacon. This sweet and salty treat will satisfy all your snack cravings.

Curry Chicken Wings
Curry Chicken Wings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Aside from being incredibly crispy, the curry sauce on these chicken wings hits all your taste buds: sweet, salty, sour, spicy and umami.

Chicken Chili Verde Nachos
Chicken Chili Verde Nachos
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Warm chicken chili verde is delicious on its own, but load it on top of nachos with gooey, warm cheese dip (queso fundido) and you've got an irresistible tailgating dish.

Ham and Cheese Sliders with Honey Mustard
Ham and cheese sliders with mustard sauce
These warm, melty ham and cheese sliders with a buttery, tangy sauce are a snap to make and a serious crowd-pleaser.

Easy Cheese Dip (Queso Dip)
Easy Cheese Dip (Queso Dip)
TODAY
This creamy queso dip, made fresh with real cheese and vegetables, heightens the glory of victory and softens the agony of defeat.

Buffalo Chicken Wings
Buffalo chicken Wings by Martha Stewart.
M.C. Suhocki / TODAY
You can't go wrong with Martha Stewart's classic version of Buffalo wings with a blue cheese dip. They're a crowd-pleasing dish for any get together — especially for a Super Bowl party.

Loaded Potato Skin Nachos
Adam Rappaport of Bon Apetit concocts five-part, 50-ingredient loaded Super Bowl nachos
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
With bacon, potato skins and two types of cheese, these nachos are obviously over-the-top — but hey, it's the Super Bowl.

3-Ingredient Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Skewers
3-Ingredient Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Skewers
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
A can of chipotles in adobo is your secret weapon for making these 3-ingredient chipotle-shrimp skewers.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
All the flavor of classic Buffalo wings in a scoopable dip!

Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce
Chicken Taquitos
Casey Barber
Like tacos but with fewer chances to have your fillings spill annoyingly out of the shell.

Avocado Fries with Cilantro Crema
Make it Taco Tuesday
Anthony Quintano / TODAY
Crunchy, creamy and delightfully decadent with just a drizzle of hot sauce or a dip in ranch dressing.

