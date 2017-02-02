Food

17 Super Bowl dip recipes you need to try

TODAY

For those of us who think words like "sack" and "down" refer to things you'd buy at Bed Bath and Beyond, the most exciting thing about Super Bowl is the snacks ... specifically, a plethora of dips. We just want to hang out by the dips and try each one individually, and then try them together in a multi-level chip sandwich.

Football fan or not, we can all agree that good dips are key for any successful Super Bowl party snack spread. Here, we've rounded up our best Super Bowl dip recipes, from slow-cooker Buffalo chicken dip to cheese dip and more.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

How to make slow-cooker Buffalo chicken dip and ultimate queso

Play Video - 4:32

How to make slow-cooker Buffalo chicken dip and ultimate queso

Play Video - 4:32
Buffalo Chicken Dip
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

Whip up this quick warm Buffalo chicken dip with store-bought rotisserie chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and more cheese!

RELATED: 50 ultimate Super Bowl party foods for an epic celebration

Spinach Artichoke Dip with Crudités
Dairy-Free Spinach and Artichoke Dip
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
10
Get the recipe

Warm and creamy artichoke and spinach dip is always a winner.

RELATED: How to make spinach artichoke dip without any dairy

Easy Cheese Dip (Queso)

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

MELT: Cheese Dip

Play Video - 0:41

MELT: Cheese Dip

Play Video - 0:41

One rule for a successful party: as long as there's a bowl of queso (aka cheese dip) on the table, everyone goes home a winner. This creamy queso dip, made fresh with real cheese and vegetables, heightens the glory of victory and softens the agony of defeat. And if you're not rooting for anyone but just want to watch the commercials? Hey, more queso for you!

Slow Cooker Old Bay Onion Dip
Slow cooker Old Bay onion dip
Maggie Shi/TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
10-12
Get the recipe

This amazing onion dip is sweet, rich and completely addictive.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

You can also make Buffalo chicken dip in a slow-cooker!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Do you double dip? 1 in 4 Americans admit to faux pas

Play Video - 2:31

Do you double dip? 1 in 4 Americans admit to faux pas

Play Video - 2:31
Hot Pimento Cheese Dip
Hot Pimento Cheese Dip
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Pimento cheese, a much–loved staple at Southern picnics, barbecues and potlucks, is as delicious as it is simple. Grated cheddar, jarred pimentos, sweet onions, mayonnaise, and of course hot sauce, all get combined and served, traditionally, with saltines. As if this iconic Southern dish wasn't amazing enough right out of the fridge, try popping it in the oven until hot and bubbling. It's a whole new experience–and one that should definitely be shared with friends.

RELATED: 5 more onion dip recipes to try

5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Because you can't go wrong with classic guacamole.

Avocado Dip with Crudites
Healthy avocado dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This avocado dip is a great healthier swap for guacamole thanks to a boost of protein from creamy and tangy Greek yogurt.

Chili's-Style Queso Dip
Siri Daly makes queso dip inspired by one of her favorite dishes at Chili's
Patty Lee / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

There's nothing quite as satisfying and party-pleasing as a good queso dip. Try this spiced version from Siri Daly, inspired by Chili's.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

The secret to making a dairy-free spinach artichoke dip

Play Video - 2:16

The secret to making a dairy-free spinach artichoke dip

Play Video - 2:16
Avocado Ranch Dip
Martha Stewart makes delicious avocado ranch dip.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Grown-ups and kids alike will love Martha Stewart's spin on the traditional ranch dip. Thin it with a little water and it can also dress a salad.

Low-Calorie Spinach Artichoke Dip
Low-calorie spinach artichoke dip
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Calories:
150
Get the recipe

Lighten up the classic dip with a combination of Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese.

3-Ingredient Whipped Lemon Ricotta Dip
3-Ingredient Whipped Lemon Ricotta Dip
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Yield:
2 cups
Get the recipe

Easily turn a container of average grocery store ricotta into a creamy and elegant whipped lemon ricotta dip to serve with crackers or crostini.

RELATED: How to make an edible snack stadium

5-Minute Crab Dip
5-Minute Crab Dip
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Get the recipe

Give classic easy crab dip a Creole spin with the addition of Creole mustard and Tabasco.

Martha Stewart's Kale-Ricotta Dip
Martha Stewart's kale-ricotta dip
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Other greens work well here, too: Spinach, mustard greens, Swiss chard, collards, beet greens, and turnip greens each contribute their distinctive flavor, all with slightly different results.

RELATED: 14 craveable party dips that'll make your party even more awesome

Healthy Guacamole
Katie Lee from Food Network's "The Kitchen" joins TODAY Food to share ideas for a healthier Super Bowl spread. Gear up for game day with these three recipes that put a healthy spin on your favorite stadium-style snacks.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Give your guacamole a healthy twist with one surprising ingredient. Adding asparagus cuts the fat content (and therefore the calories) in this guacamole without sacrificing the creaminess or fresh flavor.

Jalapeno Popper Dip
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8-10
Get the recipe

If you love jalapeño poppers but wouldn't dream of making them yourself, you're in luck! This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers. While you might be tempted to eat the dip straight from the bowl as you mix it together, take that extra step and warm it up before serving.

Hail Mary Sweet Potato Dip
Hail Mary Sweet Potato Dip
Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Rich-tasting and hearty, this dip is excellent with sturdy vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, as well as whole-wheat pita chips. It's also a delicious way to make sure you get some fiber and vitamin A along with your game day grub!

More: Food Entertaining Tailgating

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP