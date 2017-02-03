Try these 4 delicious Super Bowl recipes from New England and Atlanta

share tweet pin email

Whether you're a New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons fan, you will love these regional recipes from chef Will Gilson from Boston, Massachusetts and chef Jennifer Hill Booker from Atlanta, Georgia. Whether you choose Gilson's roast beef and burger sliders and lobster rangoon or Hill Booker's pimento cheese deviled eggs and BBQ cola chicken skewers, you're sure to find a recipe that's perfect for your Super Bowl party.

RELATED: Super Bowl sweets: Football cupcakes and Oreo football truffles

RELATED: Game on! How to host the ultimate Super Bowl party