Food

Try these 4 delicious Super Bowl recipes from New England and Atlanta

TODAY

Whether you're a New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons fan, you will love these regional recipes from chef Will Gilson from Boston, Massachusetts and chef Jennifer Hill Booker from Atlanta, Georgia. Whether you choose Gilson's roast beef and burger sliders and lobster rangoon or Hill Booker's pimento cheese deviled eggs and BBQ cola chicken skewers, you're sure to find a recipe that's perfect for your Super Bowl party.

Deviled eggs, chicken skewers: Which will win this culinary cook-off?

Deviled eggs, chicken skewers: Which will win this culinary cook-off?

Roast Beef Burger Sliders
Will Gilson's roast beef and burger sliders and lobster rangoon. February 3, 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe
Lobster Rangoon (Lobster Wontons)
Will Gilson's roast beef and burger sliders and lobster rangoon. February 3, 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: Super Bowl sweets: Football cupcakes and Oreo football truffles

BBQ Cola Chicken Skewers
Jennifer Hill Booker's pimento cheese deviled eggs and BBQ cola chicken skewers. February 3, 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
12
Get the recipe
Pimento Cheese Stuffed Deviled Eggs
Jennifer Hill Booker's pimento cheese deviled eggs and BBQ cola chicken skewers. February 3, 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: Game on! How to host the ultimate Super Bowl party

