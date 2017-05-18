Why this woman spent 4 years making a dress out of Starburst wrappers

share tweet pin email

Artist Emily Seilhamer has taken the DIY clothing movement to a whole new level, marrying her sweet tooth and her love of design to make a dress out of Starburst candy wrappers. It’s not remotely as slapped together as one might imagine though: She worked on it for four years and it involved the wrappers of 10,000 candies! Because accessories are everything, there are even Starburst-wrapped flats and a corsage (made out of a bag of the candy!) to match.

“After enough [wrappers] were saved I organized them into colors, ironed them, folded them into links, and made candy wrapper chains,” Seilhamer wrote on her Facebook page. She then delicately bound the rows of wrappers with elastic thread.

Seilhamer also reveals on her Facebook page that this candy wrapper upcycling is not just a random way to repurpose the refuse from a sweet snack: She and her husband actually met when he offered her a Starburst. It's his favorite candy, and he saved grocery bags full of the wrappers for Seilhamer's project.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a woman has decided she loves her snack so much she decided to wear it. Remember the Taco bell wrapper wedding dress? We’ll never forget it!

