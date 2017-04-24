When will it end? Now unicorn lemonade is a thing at Starbucks

share tweet pin email

Starbucks baristas might want to cover their eyes for this one. Just days after we reported that employees of the coffee chain were not happy with the demand for the purple, pink and blue limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino, someone figured out how to make a unicorn lemonade at Starbucks.

A Reddit user recently shared a picture of a multi-colored drink that uses the pink and blue powders from the Unicorn Frappuccino to create an ombre-styled lemonade. The user — a barista — said she came up with it with coworkers.

I see all your unicorn fraps and I raise you a unicorn lemonade! 🦄🦄 #starbucks #unicorn #unicornlemonade #delicious #sopretty #unicornfrappuccino A post shared by Aarathi (@cieletoile_4) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

According to her, "it’s really yummy if you like sour." One way to make it is by adding Starbucks' blue powder in the bottom half of the lemonade, then adding more lemonade followed by Starbucks' pink powder. Or, you could do lemonade with the blue power on the bottom and then top it with Passion Tea. “If you put extra ice in the cup you're able to layer it,” she added.

Getting creative with the new blue and pink powders at #Starbucks #tobeapartner #unicornlemonade A post shared by Aukse Buganauskaite (@auksyyyt) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Although fellow baristas were not excited about the newly discovered concoction being revealed. “DELETE THIS NOW,” one wrote, which apparently worked because the picture is no longer on the thread. Another said, “This better not pop up on instagram....”

But as with pretty much anything unicorn-related, it has popped up on Instagram, and people are loving it.

Instagram user @karacoupons2 made her own version of it by ordering a venti lemonade mixed with seven shakes of the blue powder and six pumps of raspberry syrup. “Once in the cup, sprinkle the pink powder on top and gently stir to make the color descend,” she wrote. “It's a bit sour (tastes like a liquid sour patch kid) but it's not bad.”

The one good bit of news for baristas though, is that the unicorn Frappuccino is only scheduled to be available through the weekend. Then, the pink and blue powder ingredients will probably disappear, according to FoodBeast. So, even if these drinks do become popular, it looks like no one will be able to order them after next week. But we’re sure something else will pop up….