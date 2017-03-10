Starbucks' new cups for spring are here to brighten up your day

share tweet pin email

By now, most Starbucks drinkers are conditioned to crave Pumpkin Spice Lattes as the air crisps up, and then watch for red holiday cups soon after. But until this year, there was nothing really special for welcoming spring.

In a first for the coffee giant, Starbucks is rolling out super pretty pastel-colored cups for spring. But there's a catch — they'll only be available for a limited time.



We have to say, the light blue, yellow and green hot-beverage cups sure are cute — and if you're already planning your Instagram shot in your head, be sure to snatch one up when they come out on March 16, in U.S. and Canadian stores for — we repeat — a few days only.

"With spring right around the corner, Starbucks wanted to introduce something new to our customers to brighten their day," a spokesperson told TODAY Food.

It's a sign that's especially welcome in Seattle, where the coffee giant is headquartered: The city received nearly record-breaking rainfall this winter, with 8.79 inches last month alone.

Starbucks Each size gets its own cheerful design.

Some of the pastel cups have plain white circles, which seem like an invitation to doodle, while others feature pre-printed, hand-drawn illustrations.

"After the gray days of winter, there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime," the company added in a statement.

Indeed. Right now, it's hard to imagine ever getting sick of summer, but just think how excited people are to see those PSLs coming out at the end of — gasp — August. We look forward to the end of winter way more than the end of summer, right? So how is this spring cup finally just happening now?

Starbucks Cheer up! Spring is on its way.

Seasonal cups became a thing at Starbucks more than 20 years ago now, and since then, the company has released autumn, holiday and even summer cups (think those clear plastic ones with the sunglasses on them).

Starbucks No fair! Autumn Starbucks cups have been around for years.

The new pastel hues are totally on trend, too: If you feel like you've seem them recently, they happen to be in Pantone's 2017 color spring report, a color forecast of sorts for the design industry.

They might be just the thing to get us past these winter doldrums.