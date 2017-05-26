The Pink Ombré from Starbucks is already being called the drink of the summer

share tweet pin email

Gone, it seems, are the days of just ordering a regular coffee or tea. Now, Starbucks orders are in the same category as accessories as customers flaunt the latest pretty concoctions on Instagram.

Slideshow Photos TODAY Starbucks Drinks Starbucks goes beyond coffee with these drinks, from Frappuccinos to secret menu items. Starbucks Drinks of Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino With layers of extra-dark cocoa, coffee, ice, mint sugar, and whipped cream, this Frappuccino tastes like a Girl Scouts' Thin Mint cookie. See more here. Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Mermaid Frappuccino This colorful drink has a vanilla bean base that's blended with black raspberries, and drizzled with coconut matcha sauce. Yum! See more here. Jocelyn Freeman/The Modern Barista

Starbucks Drinks of Dragon Frappuccino The Dragon Frappuccino is a green tea Frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and a berry cup swirl. See more here. @heyymercyy/Instagram

Starbucks Drinks of Unicorn Frappuccino Released in April 2017, the limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino was so popular that baristas were begging customers to stop ordering it. TODAY editors said that the combination of the pinkish-purple blended drink, blue drizzle, whipped cream, sweet pink powder, and sour blue powder made the Unicorn Frappuccino taste like an orange Creamsicle. See more here. Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Unicorn Lemonade A creative barista used leftover sweet pink powder and sour blue powder from the Unicorn Frappuccino to created this pretty ombre Unicorn Lemonade. See more here. @cieletoile_4/ Instagram

Starbucks Drinks of Pink Drink This former secret menu item was so popular that Starbucks added it to the official menu in April 2017. Also known as a Strawberry Acai Refresher, it's flavored with passion fruit, acai and coconut milk, then topped with a scoop of strawberries. See more here. Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Toasted Coconut Cold Brew Take your iced coffee to the next level with a splash of toasted coconut syrup and coconut milk. The coconut flavor compliments the sweet notes of cold brewed coffee perfectly! See more here. Armstrong Studies/Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Medicine Ball Also known as the "Coldbuster," this former secret menu item was added to the official Starbucks menu in March 2017. We can thank Medicine Ball fans on social media for helping to bring this drink to permanent menu status. The Medicine Ball is a great pick me up if you're feeling under the weather. It's made with hot water, steamed lemonade, citrus mint tea, peach tea, honey and a pump of peppermint syrup. See more here. Starbucks/Instagram

Starbucks Drinks of Cascara Latte The first latte that Starbucks released in 2017 had a unique ingredient. Cascara, which is the outer skin of the coffee cherry that surrounds the coffee bean, gives the latte a subtle sweet flavor. See more here. Annabelle Breakey/Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Espresso Cloud IPA This Starbucks drink is for adults only! Instead of the head of the beer, espresso foams is spooned on top of an IPA, which you pour an espresso shot into before drinking. See more here. 1912Pike/Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Chile Mocha Latte Released in Fall 2016, the Chile Mocha is made by layering a blend of cocoa, spice and steamed 2% milk on top of espresso. It’s then topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with a spice topping that includes ancho chile pepper, sea salt, cinnamon, paprika, cayenne chili pepper and sugar. See more here. Frances Largeman-Roth

Starbucks Drinks of Nitro Cold Brew Nitro Cold Brew starts with Starbucks' Cold Brew Coffee. Through a process that infuses it with nitrogen bubbles, the coffee gets a foamy top that looks and feels like a Guinness beer. This naturally sweet drink is best enjoyed as is, without any extra sugar, ice, or milk. The best part? It's only 5 calories per serving! See more here. Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Cold Brew If you're one of those people that only drinks iced coffee, even when it's cold out, cold brew is the drink for you. This coffee is brewed at room temperature for 20-24 hours, and the result is a well rounded iced coffee that's milder and sweeter than your traditional iced coffee. See more here. Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Latte Macchiato This hybrid drink starts with steamed milk, which has a dense foam. Then espresso is slowly poured in. This "upside down" latte is perfect for those looking for a bolder drink. See more here. Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Pumpkin Spice Latte Starbucks calls the PSL their most popular seasonal beverage of all time. See more here. Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino is a secret Starbucks menu item that you can ask your barista to make — but what's even better is to make it at home with our super easy recipe. It's made with espresso, vanilla bean powder, caramel, and vanilla syrup. It tastes just like a Cadbury Creme Egg in liquid form! See more here. TODAY

Starbucks Drinks of Matcha Pink Drink http://www.today.com/food/secret-rainbow-starbucks-drinks-are-stunning-how-get-them-t108702 The Matcha Pink Drink is a secret Starbucks menu item that you can ask your barista to make. This beautiful ombre drink is made by carefully layering the secret Starbucks pink drink on top of a mixture of coconut milk and matcha powder. See more here. @miranda_rights24/Instagram

Starbucks Drinks of Pink Purple Drink The Pink Purple Drink is a secret Starbucks menu item that you can ask your barista to make. For this mixed berry drink, Starbuck's Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk (aka the Pink Drink) is combined with passion iced tea, soy milk, vanilla syrup and blackberries. See more here. @alywalansky/Instagram

Starbucks Drinks of Butterbeer Frappuccino This secret menu item is named after the popular drink in the Harry Potter series. To try it, ask your barista (politely!) to make a grande Creme Frappuccino with whole milk, then add three pumps of caramel syrup, three pumps of toffee nut syrup, and top it off with a caramel drizzle. See more here. TODAY

Starbucks Drinks of Fruitcake Frappuccino This limited-edition holiday Frappuccino was released in December 2016. If you like holiday fruitcake, you'd love this drink that's made a blend of hazelnut crème, dried fruits and cinnamon, all topped with whipped cream, caramel and a dusting of matcha. See more here. Starbucks

Starbucks Drinks of Raspberry Lemonade This secret menu item is a breeze to make. It's not coffee, but sometimes you need a little taste of the summer months as the temperatures drop outside. If you like Starbucks' tea lemonades, enhance them by asking for some added raspberry flavor — and tell your barista to drop the tea (or keep it if you prefer). More of a strawberry or peach person? Ask to add those flavors, instead. And for a frozen, fruity treat, ask for the drink to be blended. See more here. TODAY

Starbucks Drinks of Zebra Hot Chocolate Why choose between milk chocolate and white chocolate when you can have a hot chocolate that uses both? This secret menu drink is the best of both worlds. See more here. TODAY

Starbucks Drinks of Pink Ombré Drink A Cool Lime Refresher with coconut milk instead of water and a splash of passion tea on top, this drink sounds like a perfect match for a hot and sticky summer day. See more here. @sourpatch_____/Instagram

The coffee chain has really been on its Insta-worthy game recently with everything from secret rainbow drinks to the viral sensation Unicorn Frappuccino. Now, there’s a new secret menu item that’s got everyone buzzing, and some have even said it’s going to be the drink of the summer.

Say hello to the Pink Ombré drink.

There are a couple of variations of the drink on Instagram right now. The first is made with a Cool Lime Refresher topped with Passion Tea. The other is made with Pink Drink and Passion Tea.

For both variations, order a tall of the Refresher or Pink Drink in a grande cup, then layer it with the Passion Tea. Just remember not to shake it because then you won’t get the cool ombré effect.

Over time, the colors will eventually blend together and turn into a hot pink hue. But they’ll stay in layers at least long enough for you to snap a pretty pic and share it on social.

The consensus from customers is that it’s refreshing, sweet (but not too sweet) and pretty good. One customer said the one made with Pink Drink tasted like strawberries.

The bottom line? It looks great on an Instagram feed. Bright, crisp and ready for summer!

According to a Starbucks' spokesperson, the company isn't sharing details about whether or not the drink will be added to the official menu, but they did say, "We are always looking to bring new and exciting coffee and tea beverages to our customers." Thanks for the intel, Starbucks.

