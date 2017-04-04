Starbucks' new drink is getting us psyched for summer

share tweet pin email

Coconut milk isn't going anywhere yet: Coffee giant Starbucks is rolling out another coconut-infused beverage today.

Toasted Coconut Cold Brew hits stores nationwide on April 4 for a limited time, on the heels of the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato. Made with the chain's Nariño 70 Cold Brew, the new drink is lightly sweetened with a new toasted-coconut syrup and a splash of coconut milk.

Starbucks' new Toasted Coconut Cold Brew is lightly sweetened with a hint of coconut syrup and splash of coconut milk.

If you've tried coconut milk with coffee (and if you're a coconut fan), you can see why the trendy ingredient and coffee go so well together, with its natural sweetness complementing the chocolate notes in coffee.

The new drink is actually a collision of two trends: As separate offerings, both cold brew coffee and coconut milk first hit Starbucks stores about two years ago now.

Made in small batches by steeping beans in water for 20 hours without heat, cold brew is typically thought of as a coffee purist's drink of choice, but the flavored offering is an indication of the beverage's widening appeal: Sales of cold brew skyrocketed more than 300 percent during the last five years.

As for the coconut part, Starbucks told TODAY that its team was inspired by jalao, a coconut candy from the Dominican Republic and "wanted to interpret that flavor into a refreshing summer beverage."

Die-hard fans know that the chain's Mocha Coconut Frappuccino has been around for a while, since 2002, occasionally returning to the menu for limited runs like the one in 2015.

The new Toasted Coconut Cold Brew, though, promises to be lighter and more refreshing — and is totally doing its job of getting us psyched for summer.