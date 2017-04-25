And the saga continues: Now Starbucks has a Dragon Frappuccino

share tweet pin email

Unicorns are so yesterday. There’s a new Starbucks Frappuccino named after a mythical creature, and it’s just as pretty on Instagram.

Meet the Dragon Frappuccino. Some baristas started whipping up the green-tea based Frapp after running out of ingredients for the ever-popular and rant-inducing Unicorn Frappuccino.

While there doesn’t appear to be a spelled-out recipe for this new drink, one Instagram user says she "thinks" it's "a green tea frap [sic] with vanilla bean powder and some berry cup swirl."

Another Instagrammer, Mercy Martin, got hers at a location in Pomona, CA, and told TODAY Food that she enjoyed it a lot. “No weird sour taste like the Unicorn Frapp had,” she added.

However, it seems that others could live without it. One said it was still too sweet while another even went so far as to say it legitimately made them sick.

While a couple of the supposed components — Green Tea Frappuccino and vanilla bean powder — in this concoction are standard at the coffee chain and won’t be going away anytime soon, we had trouble finding a store that had the "berry cup swirl" (what they believe to some sort of leftover syrup from the Unicorn Frapp).

One location touted it as a store exclusive noted that it’s only available for a limited time. But, according to a Starbucks spokesperson, baristas can customize your drink over 170,000 ways. So if you really want a Dragon Frappuccino, just ask — but be prepared to recite the ingredients.

We wonder what the next Starbucks drink trend will be... Mermaid lemonade? A Fairy Frappuccino? Only time will tell.