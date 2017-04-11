There's a new Starbucks drink for spring ... and it's very pink

share tweet pin email

A "Pink Drink" sounds like something out of a Dr. Seuss novel — but in this case, it's very real. It's the latest beverage to hit Starbucks' menu!

Starbucks Startbucks' new Pink Drink.

This new and aptly-named beverage debuted on April 10 at participating stores across the U.S. and on Starbucks' Mobile Order & Pay app.

In a press release, Starbucks described it as "a light and refreshing beverage that features the sweet flavors of Strawberry Acai Refreshers with accents of passion fruit and acai combined with coconut milk and topped with a scoop of strawberries."

Let's recap the trendiness factor, shall we?

Bright and Instagram-able? Check. (To wit: It already has its own hashtag.)

Somewhat health-conscious? With the buzzy superfood infusion and non-dairy milk base, decidedly check.

And do we understand we can get a serving of fruit in there? Okay, Starbucks. You have our attention.

“We’re thrilled that the beloved Pink Drink is joining the Starbucks menu, just in time for the warmer spring months,” said Starbucks vice president Vivienne Long in a statement. “This delicious and refreshing drink is a celebration of our customers’ and baristas’ creativity and is just one of the 170,000 ways we craft beverages to meet each person’s unique taste preferences.”

So if your unique taste preferences veer toward pink hues and acai, you're in luck.

