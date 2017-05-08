Food

Starbucks is being sued over the Unicorn Frappuccino

It looks like the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino isn’t just controversial among baristas — the popular pink and blue drink that was only available for a limited time has just gotten the coffee chain slapped with a lawsuit.

Brooklyn cafe The End is claiming the beverage is a rip-off of one of its beverages, the Unicorn Latte. The drinks are pretty different — the cafe's latte is made with ingredients that include raw cashews, cold-pressed ginger and lemon juice, while Starbucks' crème-based frappuccino is made with mango syrup, sweet pink powder and sour blue syrup.

But according to Business Insider, The End claims in the lawsuit that the frappuccino confuses customers and "overshadows" its Unicorn Latte.

Hi Saturday 👋 we missed you 🤗 RP: @monbreezy . 🦄 lattes - so hot rn

A post shared by The End Brooklyn (@thendbrooklyn) on

The Unicorn Latte has made up 25 percent of The End’s revenue since January and gained attention in publications like The New York Times and TimeOut. The shop’s parent company, Montauk Juice Factory, filed a trademark application for the beverage in January.

The lawsuit demands that Starbucks give The End "ill-gotten" profits from the Unicorn Frappuccino and pay for damages. It’s also asking for the national coffee chain to publish a statement “correcting the confusion.”

A representative for Starbucks told Business Insider that it believes the claims are without merit: "The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage was inspired by the fun, spirited and colorful unicorn-themed food and drinks that have been trending in social media."

The End isn’t the only local business with a popular unicorn drink. The mythical creature is definitely seeing a peak in popularity. For example, Creme & Sugar in Anaheim, Calif., has had a unicorn float and unicorn hot chocolate on its menu for a while, too.

