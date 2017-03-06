Food

15 St. Patrick's Day recipes from corned beef to stout cake

TODAY

This St. Patrick's Day, bring a little bit of Ireland to the dinner table. Whether you're going for the traditional comfort foods or you want a twist on the classics (like stout cupcakes), we've got you covered with 15 St. Patrick's Day recipes to try.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make corned beef and cabbage for St. Patty’s Day

Play Video - 2:54

Make corned beef and cabbage for St. Patty’s Day

Play Video - 2:54

You can't have a St. Patrick's Day meal without corned beef and cabbage, even if it is more of an Irish-American dish than an Irish one. Chef Matt Murphy of the Irish House restaurant in New Orleans packs in plenty of flavor with mustard seeds, bay leaves and thyme.

Ella's Irish Soda Bread
Courtesy of John Mooney
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

This bread is one of the easiest you'll make — no kneading necessary! Because it uses baking powder instead of yeast, you'll have warm and crusty bread on the table with little wait time.

Shepherd's Pie

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make this hearty shepherd's pie for St. Patrick's Day

Play Video - 3:28

Make this hearty shepherd's pie for St. Patrick's Day

Play Video - 3:28

Chef Donal Skehan brings a twist to the traditional shepherd's pie recipe by adding some chopped scallions to his mashed potato topping. You won't want to eat shepherd's pie the regular way after trying this recipe!

Colcannon and Champ Stir Fry
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This soulful comfort dish is a great way to turn leftover potatoes, cauliflower or ham into an easy meal.

Rosemary Garlic Hasselback Potatoes
Rosemary Garlic Hasselback Potatoes recipe
Amber St. Peter / Homestyle Vegan
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
2-4
Get the recipe

Potatoes are a must for an authentic Irish meal. These beautiful hasselback potatoes are sure to impress your guests. The fact that they're so easy to make can be your little secret!

Chocolate Guinness Cake

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Chocolate Guinness cake and more ideas for spring entertaining

Play Video - 3:36

Chocolate Guinness cake and more ideas for spring entertaining

Play Video - 3:36

These clever cakes are baked right in half-pint glasses. Fool your guests by added the creamy Guinness infused cream cheese frosting on top — the treats will look just like real mugs of the famous Irish stout!

RELATED: 8 green treats for St. Patrick's Day fun

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This corned beef and cabbage recipe is made hassle free with the help of your slow cooker. Remember to add the cabbage at the end to prevent it from getting mushy.

Beef and Irish Stout Pie with Potato Pastry Topping
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

The secret ingredient that makes this pie crust extra fluffy and soft? Mashed potatoes. The buttery dough pairs perfectly with savory fillings like the beef in this recipe.

Beef and Guinness Stew

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Beef and Guinness stew: Make it for St. Patrick's Day

Play Video - 3:33

Beef and Guinness stew: Make it for St. Patrick's Day

Play Video - 3:33

This stew uses very simple ingredients, but packs a ton of flavor. It can be served with some crusty Irish soda bread, or take it up a notch and use it as a savory pie filling.

Irish Champ
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Champ is a traditional Irish dish that takes a classic comfort food (mashed potatoes) and gives it a little pop of color and flavor by adding scallions. Add some wilted kale or cabbage to turn champ into another classic Irish side: colcannon.

Bacon-Roasted Cabbage Wedges
Bacon-Roasted Cabbage Wedges recipe
Lauren Salkeld
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
3-4 Servings
Get the recipe

This simple side dish can be made all in one pan. And with only three ingredients, it comes together so easily.

Howth Head Seafood Chowder
Fish chowder
Shutterstock
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

If you don't eat red meat but still want an authentic Irish meal this St. Patrick's Day, this is the perfect dinner for you. This seafood chowder comes from the small Irish fishing village of Howth, and will definitely stand out at the dinner table.

Chocolate Irish Stout Cupcakes

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make Irish stout cupcakes for St. Patrick’s Day!

Play Video - 4:12

Make Irish stout cupcakes for St. Patrick’s Day!

Play Video - 4:12

With chocolate in the batter and white chocolate in the icing, these cupcakes will be a chocolate lover's dream. The Guinness in the batter intensifies the chocolate flavor and makes the cupcakes moist and tender.

Gur Cake
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

This traditional cake from Dublin is the perfect way to use up your leftover or stale bread.

Irish Coffee Cupcakes
Donal Skehan makes Irish coffee cupcakes for St. Patrick's Day
Patty Lee / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
12
Get the recipe

These little cupcakes might look innocent but they are laced with good Irish whiskey! They're a perfect St. Patrick's Day sweet treat for grown-ups.

RELATED: 5 easy Irish soda bread recipes for St. Patrick's Day

More: Food Entertaining

TOP