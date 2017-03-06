15 St. Patrick's Day recipes from corned beef to stout cake

share tweet pin email

This St. Patrick's Day, bring a little bit of Ireland to the dinner table. Whether you're going for the traditional comfort foods or you want a twist on the classics (like stout cupcakes), we've got you covered with 15 St. Patrick's Day recipes to try.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make corned beef and cabbage for St. Patty’s Day Play Video - 2:54 Make corned beef and cabbage for St. Patty’s Day Play Video - 2:54

You can't have a St. Patrick's Day meal without corned beef and cabbage, even if it is more of an Irish-American dish than an Irish one. Chef Matt Murphy of the Irish House restaurant in New Orleans packs in plenty of flavor with mustard seeds, bay leaves and thyme.

This bread is one of the easiest you'll make — no kneading necessary! Because it uses baking powder instead of yeast, you'll have warm and crusty bread on the table with little wait time.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make this hearty shepherd's pie for St. Patrick's Day Play Video - 3:28 Make this hearty shepherd's pie for St. Patrick's Day Play Video - 3:28

Chef Donal Skehan brings a twist to the traditional shepherd's pie recipe by adding some chopped scallions to his mashed potato topping. You won't want to eat shepherd's pie the regular way after trying this recipe!

This soulful comfort dish is a great way to turn leftover potatoes, cauliflower or ham into an easy meal.

Potatoes are a must for an authentic Irish meal. These beautiful hasselback potatoes are sure to impress your guests. The fact that they're so easy to make can be your little secret!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chocolate Guinness cake and more ideas for spring entertaining Play Video - 3:36 Chocolate Guinness cake and more ideas for spring entertaining Play Video - 3:36

These clever cakes are baked right in half-pint glasses. Fool your guests by added the creamy Guinness infused cream cheese frosting on top — the treats will look just like real mugs of the famous Irish stout!

RELATED: 8 green treats for St. Patrick's Day fun

This corned beef and cabbage recipe is made hassle free with the help of your slow cooker. Remember to add the cabbage at the end to prevent it from getting mushy.

The secret ingredient that makes this pie crust extra fluffy and soft? Mashed potatoes. The buttery dough pairs perfectly with savory fillings like the beef in this recipe.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Beef and Guinness stew: Make it for St. Patrick's Day Play Video - 3:33 Beef and Guinness stew: Make it for St. Patrick's Day Play Video - 3:33

This stew uses very simple ingredients, but packs a ton of flavor. It can be served with some crusty Irish soda bread, or take it up a notch and use it as a savory pie filling.

Champ is a traditional Irish dish that takes a classic comfort food (mashed potatoes) and gives it a little pop of color and flavor by adding scallions. Add some wilted kale or cabbage to turn champ into another classic Irish side: colcannon.

This simple side dish can be made all in one pan. And with only three ingredients, it comes together so easily.

If you don't eat red meat but still want an authentic Irish meal this St. Patrick's Day, this is the perfect dinner for you. This seafood chowder comes from the small Irish fishing village of Howth, and will definitely stand out at the dinner table.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make Irish stout cupcakes for St. Patrick’s Day! Play Video - 4:12 Make Irish stout cupcakes for St. Patrick’s Day! Play Video - 4:12

With chocolate in the batter and white chocolate in the icing, these cupcakes will be a chocolate lover's dream. The Guinness in the batter intensifies the chocolate flavor and makes the cupcakes moist and tender.

This traditional cake from Dublin is the perfect way to use up your leftover or stale bread.

These little cupcakes might look innocent but they are laced with good Irish whiskey! They're a perfect St. Patrick's Day sweet treat for grown-ups.

RELATED: 5 easy Irish soda bread recipes for St. Patrick's Day