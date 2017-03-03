Food

Dinner down South: Fried chicken sandwiches, sweet potato fries & peach cobbler

Chef Lazarus Lynch of Son of a Southern Chef shows us how to make dinner just like they do down South. His extra crispy fried chicken sandwiches, oven-roasted sweet potato fries and sweet peach cobbler will charm the pants off your guests.

Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lazarus Lynch // Son of a Southern Chef, LLC. / Son of a Southern Chef
No-Fry Rosemary Sweet Potato Wedges
Dad's Peach Cobbler
