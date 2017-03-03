share tweet pin email

Chef Lazarus Lynch of Son of a Southern Chef shows us how to make dinner just like they do down South. His extra crispy fried chicken sandwiches, oven-roasted sweet potato fries and sweet peach cobbler will charm the pants off your guests.

Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich Lazarus Lynch // Son of a Southern Chef, LLC. / Son of a Southern Chef Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 20 minutes Prep time: 30 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

RELATED: Scrambled eggs, shrimp, sausage, tomatoes: Breakfast Southern style!

RELATED: 6 tips for the best fried chicken of your life

RELATED: Make classic Southern comfort food: Po'boys and strawberry banana pudding