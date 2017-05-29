Southern cookout staples: Spice rubbed ribs, peach cobbler and layered salad

share tweet pin email

Robbie Shoults and Hunter Shoults, 3rd and 4th generation owners and operators of Bear Creek Smokehouse, stop by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of their family's favorite recipes for a down-home-style cookout. They show us how to make their famous spice rubbed and grilled ribs, colorful layered veggie salad and Southern peach cobbler.

Spice-Rubbed Ribs Nathan Congleton / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 2 hours 30 minutes Prep time: 10 minutes Servings: 6-8 Get the recipe

This is a tried and true recipe that we use all the time at our family dinner nights. Sometimes we cook these on the smoker and sometimes we do it in the oven. They turn out good every time.

We love this recipe because it is simple to make but it looks like you worked all day making it so presentable. It sits beautifully in the bowl. Such a great recipe to use when you want to feed a crowd and look good doing it but without much effort!

Peach Cobbler Nathan Congleton / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 40 minutes Prep time: 25 minutes Servings: 6-8 Get the recipe

This peach cobbler tastes like summer on a plate. We love adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream to the hot cobbler. It's a real crowd pleaser!

To get your hands on a Bear Bottom Bliss Cookbook, head over to bearcreeksmokehouse.com and use code TODAY to get 10 percent off.

