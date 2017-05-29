Food

Southern cookout staples: Spice rubbed ribs, peach cobbler and layered salad

Robbie Shoults and Hunter Shoults, 3rd and 4th generation owners and operators of Bear Creek Smokehouse, stop by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of their family's favorite recipes for a down-home-style cookout. They show us how to make their famous spice rubbed and grilled ribs, colorful layered veggie salad and Southern peach cobbler.

Memorial Day grilling recipes: Smoky, spice-rubbed ribs

Spice-Rubbed Ribs
Ribs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
This is a tried and true recipe that we use all the time at our family dinner nights. Sometimes we cook these on the smoker and sometimes we do it in the oven. They turn out good every time.

Layered Veggie Salad
Layered Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
We love this recipe because it is simple to make but it looks like you worked all day making it so presentable. It sits beautifully in the bowl. Such a great recipe to use when you want to feed a crowd and look good doing it but without much effort!

Peach Cobbler
Peach Cobbler
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
This peach cobbler tastes like summer on a plate. We love adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream to the hot cobbler. It's a real crowd pleaser!

To get your hands on a Bear Bottom Bliss Cookbook, head over to bearcreeksmokehouse.com and use code TODAY to get 10 percent off.

Spicy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich: Get the delicious Southern recipe

Spicy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich: Get the delicious Southern recipe

