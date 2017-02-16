share tweet pin email

This St. Patrick’s Day, let your Crock-Pot be your pot of gold with this slow cooker take on traditional Irish corned beef and cabbage. There's no luck needed for making this long-simmered version — just layer your vegetables and meat into the slow cooker and let it go to work infusing everything in a flavorful beer broth. Assemble the meal at the top o' the morning for a hearty dinner that will leave Irish eyes smiling and everyone satisfied.

More St. Patrick's Day recipes:

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day cook-off! Beef-and-stout pie, Celtic stew and more

RELATED: 5 easy Irish soda bread recipes for St. Patrick's Day

RELATED: 8 green treats for St. Patrick's Day fun