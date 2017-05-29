Food

Super simple summer desserts: Grilled pineapple and skillet berry crisp

TODAY

Food writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark shares a couple of her favorite fruit-filled summer dessert recipes. She shows us how to make sweet pineapple with crunchy cashews on the grill and a quick and easy mixed berry crisp.

Grilled Pineapple with Candied Cashews
Grilled Pineapple
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Pineapple is great on the grill because it can caramelize and sear without falling apart, and its already sweet juices get even sweeter when subjected to heat.

Skillet Berry Crisp
Skillet Berry Crisp
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

You can use any sweet, summer fruit for this wonderfully nutty crisp, which is easily baked in a skillet. Or, use some combination of blueberries, raspberries, apricots, cherries, plums and strawberries, as long as the fruit is ripe and juicy. This dessert is best baked within a few hours of serving. But don't serve it hot from the oven. The juices need to cool to room temperature to thicken properly.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Memorial Day dessert recipes: Grilled pineapple and a skillet berry crisp!

Play Video - 4:57

Memorial Day dessert recipes: Grilled pineapple and a skillet berry crisp!

Play Video - 4:57

If you like those fruity dessert recipes, you should also try these:

Strawberry Jam Bars
Get the recipe
No-Bake Blueberry and Banana Icebox Cake
Get the recipe

RELATED

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Fried beignets and grilled peaches: Make these sweet desserts at home!

Play Video - 4:32

Fried beignets and grilled peaches: Make these sweet desserts at home!

Play Video - 4:32

More video

More: Food Desserts On the show Kathie Lee & Hoda

TOP