Super simple summer desserts: Grilled pineapple and skillet berry crisp

Food writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark shares a couple of her favorite fruit-filled summer dessert recipes. She shows us how to make sweet pineapple with crunchy cashews on the grill and a quick and easy mixed berry crisp.

Pineapple is great on the grill because it can caramelize and sear without falling apart, and its already sweet juices get even sweeter when subjected to heat.

You can use any sweet, summer fruit for this wonderfully nutty crisp, which is easily baked in a skillet. Or, use some combination of blueberries, raspberries, apricots, cherries, plums and strawberries, as long as the fruit is ripe and juicy. This dessert is best baked within a few hours of serving. But don't serve it hot from the oven. The juices need to cool to room temperature to thicken properly.

