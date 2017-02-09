4 easy Valentine's Day food hacks to show your love

Justin Chapple, the test kitchen pro behind Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips, shares four food hacks to make Valentine's Day extra special.
1. Make a heart-shaped cake
Easy Valentine’s cakes and more: Food hacks to make the day specialPlay Video - 2:30
Easy Valentine’s cakes and more: Food hacks to make the day specialPlay Video - 2:30
Why buy a heart-shaped cake from a bakery when you can easily make it at home?
Here's how: Bake one 8-inch-square cake as well as one 8-inch-round cake. Put the square cake on a serving platter so that one of the corners is facing you, like a diamond. Cut the round cake in half. Put the cut sides of the halves to the top two sides of the square cake to form the heart. Frost the cake and serve.
RELATED: Make a surf and turf Valentine's Day dinner and more easy V-Day recipes
2. Serve your sweetheart a chicken noodle soup filled with love
Instead of adding traditional egg noodles to your chicken noodle soup, take it to the next level by filling it with adorable hearts.
Here's how: Boil dried lasagna sheets until al dente. Spread them on a work surface and, using a heart-shaped cutter, cut out as many hearts as possible (save the noodle scraps for pasta salad or other soups). Use the heart-shaped noodles in your favorite chicken noodle soup recipe.
RELATED: 15 cute and easy Valentine's Day desserts inspired by Pinterest
3. Whip up the easiest flourless chocolate cakes ever
Don't spend all day baking a cake. Instead, make these super easy flourless chocolate cakes and serve them warm.
4. Decorate hot chocolate or cappuccino
Along with dessert, serve your sweet (or kids!) hot chocolate or cappuccino that's adorned with a fun design.
Here's how: Spoon soft-whipped cream on top and smooth the top with an offset spatula or knife. Put a stencil on top and then dust with cinnamon or unsweetened cocoa powder.
RELATED: How sweet! 5 easy Valentine's Day treats you can make with the kids
More Recipes videos
Make Valentine’s Day layer cake to set a romantic mood
Surf and turf for two: Make this meal for Valentine’s Day
Jam-stuffed French toast, cauliflower hash: Try these winter recipes
Miso-glazed chicken, roasted broccoli: Make these easy sheet-pan suppers
This article was originally published on February 9, 2016.