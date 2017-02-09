4 easy Valentine's Day food hacks to show your love

share tweet pin email

Justin Chapple, the test kitchen pro behind Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips, shares four food hacks to make Valentine's Day extra special.

1. Make a heart-shaped cake

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Easy Valentine’s cakes and more: Food hacks to make the day special Play Video - 2:30 Easy Valentine’s cakes and more: Food hacks to make the day special Play Video - 2:30

Why buy a heart-shaped cake from a bakery when you can easily make it at home?

Here's how: Bake one 8-inch-square cake as well as one 8-inch-round cake. Put the square cake on a serving platter so that one of the corners is facing you, like a diamond. Cut the round cake in half. Put the cut sides of the halves to the top two sides of the square cake to form the heart. Frost the cake and serve.

RELATED: Make a surf and turf Valentine's Day dinner and more easy V-Day recipes

2. Serve your sweetheart a chicken noodle soup filled with love

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY TODAY Show: Justin Chapple demonstrates four easy food hacks to make your Valentine’s Day extra special. – February 9, 2016

Instead of adding traditional egg noodles to your chicken noodle soup, take it to the next level by filling it with adorable hearts.

Here's how: Boil dried lasagna sheets until al dente. Spread them on a work surface and, using a heart-shaped cutter, cut out as many hearts as possible (save the noodle scraps for pasta salad or other soups). Use the heart-shaped noodles in your favorite chicken noodle soup recipe.

RELATED: 15 cute and easy Valentine's Day desserts inspired by Pinterest

3. Whip up the easiest flourless chocolate cakes ever

Don't spend all day baking a cake. Instead, make these super easy flourless chocolate cakes and serve them warm.

4. Decorate hot chocolate or cappuccino

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Along with dessert, serve your sweet (or kids!) hot chocolate or cappuccino that's adorned with a fun design.

Here's how: Spoon soft-whipped cream on top and smooth the top with an offset spatula or knife. Put a stencil on top and then dust with cinnamon or unsweetened cocoa powder.

RELATED: How sweet! 5 easy Valentine's Day treats you can make with the kids

This article was originally published on February 9, 2016.