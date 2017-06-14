Food

Show Dad how sweet you think he is with these Father's Day desserts

TODAY

After celebrating dad at a cookout or brunch with his favorite Father's Day meal, the next step is figuring out dessert! Here are 10 amazing Father's Day desserts to satisfy his sweet tooth.

Chocolate Brownies with Peanut Butter and Jelly Frosting
Chocolate brownies with peanut butter and jelly frosting
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
9
Get the recipe

Perfect for the dad who refuses to give up his peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Batter Up! Cake
Karen Tack, Father's Day Cakes
Megan O. Steintrager / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
20
Get the recipe

Let dad know he's the MVP with this creative baseball-inspired cake.

Frozen Berry Cream Pie
Frozen Berry Pie
Maya Visnyei
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
9
Get the recipe

Cool down with this refreshing and ultra easy frozen treat that highlights the beauty of plump strawberries and raspberries.

S'mores Bites
S'mores Bites recipe
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
18
Get the recipe

No way to have a campfire at home? These little s'mores bites will make dad feel like he's on that camping trip he's been wanting to take with the family.

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies
Holiday cookie swap on TODAY
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Step up your chocolate chip cookie game by adding gooey caramel and a hit of sea salt.

Kiwi Melon Popsicles
Kiwi lemon superfood popsicle
Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Yield:
6
Get the recipe

Take a break from the summer heat with these refreshing pops.

Chloe Coscarelli's Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
Chlostess Cupcakes: Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes By Chloe
By Chloe
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

This homemade version of the Hostess cupcake is just as good as the real thing. The best part about it? There's no butter or cream!

Nutella Brownies
Nigella Lawson's recipes for chocolate chip cookie dough pots and Nutella brownies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
16
Get the recipe

Nutella + Brownies = Heaven. Plus, they're gluten-free!

Caramel Apple Pie
Gesine Bullock-Prado makes caramel apple pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Make an easy 6-ingredient pie crust, then fill it up with a gooey caramel-apple filling for a luxe dessert.

More Recipes videos

Carson's Grandmother's Banana Pudding
Carson and Siri make banana pudding
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Get the recipe

Banana pudding is one of Carson's favorite desserts, and this recipe was passed down from his grandmother and probably hers before that. For a twist, his wife Siri is to put it in mason jars, because everyone loves individual portions! Make your dad's favorite nostalgic recipe or feel free to adopt Carson's!

This post was originally published on June 16, 2016.

More: Food Food

TOP