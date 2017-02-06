Should you keep ketchup in the fridge or pantry?

share tweet pin email

As we all know, it's an extremely divided time in America right now. Strangers from all over the country are having heated debates on social media.

And it's all because of ketchup.

RELATED: What condiments need to be refrigerated? Your guide

Yes, the Twitterverse is currently up in arms over America's favorite condiment. To refrigerate, or not to refrigerate — that is the question.

Ketchup belongs in the fridge.

Ketchup belongs in the fridge.

Ketchup belongs in the fridge.

Ketchup belongs in the fridge. https://t.co/eQmbc5T3Tb — antonio (@antoniodelotero) February 5, 2017

If you keep ketchup in the pantry you're an animal and there's no room for you in civilized society — luke (@lukelton) February 2, 2017

I could never be with someone that keeps their ketchup in the cupboard not the fridge. — bee (@pinealpples) February 2, 2017

Even TODAY anchors Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones and guest co-host Maria Shriver have differing perspectives on the matter. On the show today, everyone said they put their ketchup in the fridge — except Sheinelle. She keeps hers in the pantry.

Her reason? "Well, you go to a restaurant and you see it on the table."

Al countered with, "But they use it a lot quicker."

"We use a lot of ketchup," she says.

RELATED: How to keep food fresh in the fridge by storing it in the right place

Here's Heinz's official stance on the issue:

Because of its natural acidity, Heinz® Ketchup is shelf-stable. However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions. We recommend that this product, like any processed food, be refrigerated after opening. Refrigeration will maintain the best product quality after opening.

Kinda dodgy, right? It seems like they're just trying to avoid picking a side in such a lethal battle.

But, as it turns out, they're right.

Madelyn Fernstrom, TODAY health and nutrition editor, says that you can keep ketchup in your pantry if it's unopened, but if it's open, the fridge will extend its life. Diners are able to keep it out because the turnover is so fast.

It really comes down to your palate's preference: Do you like it cold or room temperature? If you prefer it at room temp, then just make sure you use it up more quickly.

RELATED: Room temp or refrigerate? 7 foods to always store in the fridge

But the biggest lesson we've learned from all of this is that people have very strong opinions on how to store food. What's next: Peanut butter? Mustard? Hot sauce? (Pantry, fridge, pantry, duh.)