share tweet email

TODAY's own Sheinelle Jones and her mom, Sheila Kinnard, share their favorite quick, easy and affordable recipes for Mother's Day. Sheila's spicy salmon croquettes get a satisfying crunch from cornflakes and Sheinelle's Brussels sprouts have a garlicky kick and savory seasoning that has everyone going back for seconds.

If you like those quick and easy recipes, you should also try these: