Shake Shack reveals the recipes for its famous burgers, fries and shakes

Shake Shack is finally sharing the secret ingredients behind its most popular foods! The chain is revealing the recipes for its beloved shakes, burgers, fries and more in its new cookbook, Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories.

In the TODAY kitchen, we got a sneak peek at how to make chocolate shakes, crinkle cut fries and the famous ShackBurger.

Shake Shack's ShackBurger
Shake Shack ShackBurger
Shake Shack
The most likely the reason you've visited one of our Shake Shack restaurants is for our version of the great American cheeseburger. Like all deceptively simple things, it took us years to get it right, but now you can master burger perfection in five minutes.

Shake Shack's Crinkle Cut Fries
Crinkle Cute Fries
Shake Shack
It's easier than you'd think to make crispy french fries in your kitchen. We like to fry our potatoes in two batches to maintain the temperature of the oil.

Shake Shack's Chocolate Shake
Shake Shack Chocolate Shake
Shake Shack
The obvious determining factor in this recipe is the quality of the chocolate. We seek out and use craft chocolate wherever possible. It does make a difference.

If you like those fast food inspired recipes, you should also try these:

Shake Shack-Style Chick'n Shack Sandwich
Perfect Thin and Crispy French Fries
