share tweet pin email

Winter is the perfect time to break out your slow cooker and try one of the TODAY-approved recipes below. All you have to do is pop the ingredients into the Crock-pot before you leave the house, binge-watch your favorite show or start shoveling snow. Come back a few hours later and your hearty soup, fall-off-the-bone short ribs or even dessert will be hot and ready.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Slow-cooker lasagna is incredibly indulgent (and surprisingly light) Play Video - 3:52 Slow-cooker lasagna is incredibly indulgent (and surprisingly light) Play Video - 3:52

PASTAS

While this lasagna is delicious fresh out of the slow cooker, many think it's even better the next day!

RELATED: 11 slow cooker tips and tricks every home cook needs to know

You may have extra meatballs leftover to utilize into a meatball sub sandwich or two for lunch.

Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna Maggie Shi Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 3 hours 30 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 6 Get the recipe

Cooking pasta in the slow cooker can be tricky — you can end up with mushy noodles or a dried-out mess. But this recipe works wonderfully; start with uncooked regular lasagna noodles, which will hold their shape well, and cook on low for less than 4 hours to prevent overcooking. Adding a little water to the marinara helps prevent the sauce from drying out, and plenty of spinach and fresh basil cut through the rich cheese. Plus, it's simple (and fun) to assemble, too.

Make classic mac and cheese even easier with your slow-cooker — and even tastier with the addition of bacon

RELATED: Mac and cheese recipes: Slow-cooker, stovetop and baked

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make TODAY’s slow-cooker chicken and biscuit pot pie Play Video - 3:51 Make TODAY’s slow-cooker chicken and biscuit pot pie Play Video - 3:51

CHICKEN

This hearty and delicious chicken and white bean chili is a cinch to prepare. Just toss all the ingredients into a slow cooker and let it simmer away!

RELATED: 31 slow-cooker chicken recipes that are sure to win the dinner game

Many slow cookers come with oven–proof ceramic inserts which are safe up to 400°F—just right for baking this luscious chicken stew topped with fluffy, tender biscuits.

Fill up tacos with slow-cooked chicken breasts, pico de gallo or salsa, lime juice, cumin seeds and garlic. YUM!

Actor Anson WIlliams, best known for playing Potsie on "Happy Days," shares his favorite 100-calorie recipes in his cookbook, "The Perfect Portion Cookbook." Here, his recipe for chicken pot pie. A 1/3 cup serving with one crouton is 100 calories.

A dollop of creamy and cooling raita is the perfect finishing touch to this simple and super flavorful one-pot chicken and vegetable curry.

Anchos and chipotles give this yummy dish a double dose of chile flavor.

You can't go wrong with this classic — It's pure comfort!

RELATED: 10 tips for using your slow cooker to get the best results

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link At Home with Natalie Morales: Her slow-cooker chicken and dumplings is pure comfort Play Video - 4:07 At Home with Natalie Morales: Her slow-cooker chicken and dumplings is pure comfort Play Video - 4:07

CASSEROLES

It's so delicious that's you're going to want it for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Combine layers of shredded potatoes, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers...etc and eggs, set it on low before bedtime and by 7:00, breakfast is ready!

RELATED: 21 casserole recipes that'll keep the whole family full and happy

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make slow-cooker lamb and couscous: Al Roker shows you how Play Video - 3:14 Make slow-cooker lamb and couscous: Al Roker shows you how Play Video - 3:14

RIBS AND ROASTS

This juicy roast is simple, but amazing! And the slow-cooker not only makes it really easy to do, but also gives it a fall-apart tender texture.

"This slow-cooker meal is one I make for my family on Sundays," says TODAY's Al Roker. 'It's perfect because you can prep in the morning, spend time with the family and then have a finished meal waiting for you eight hours later."

You only need 5 ingredients to make this tasty dish!

Siri Daly's French beef and vegetable slow-cooker stew is irresistible, especially when it's served over buttery egg noodles.

This hearty dish is spectacular in fall or winter for a cozy family dinner at home and is elegant enough for entertaining.

"Ropa Vieja is really a classic Latin American dish," says NBC's Natalie Morales. "I love to cook Latin foods, because that's what I grew up watching my mom and grandmother doing. It's one of those dishes you just throw into one pot — it's a one pot wonder!"

RELATED: The best slow cookers to buy this season

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Slow-cooker turkey chili: How to make this easy, full-flavor meal Play Video - 4:20 Slow-cooker turkey chili: How to make this easy, full-flavor meal Play Video - 4:20

SOUPS AND STEWS

Slow cooker beef stew with kabocha squash gets an Italian spin with the addition of Marsala wine and chopped sun-dried tomatoes.

Slow-Cooker Farro Soup Courtesy of Page Street Publishing Co. Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 8 hours Prep time: 5 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

This soup is as delicious as it is filling, and the slow cooker will also bring out the rich flavors this recipe has to offer.

Whether you need a game-day meal for a crowd or just want something warm and cozy on a cold day, this slow-cooker turkey chili is sure to please!

The gentle heat of a slow-cooker is perfect for creating this creamy, satisfying bowl of Italian comfort food.

This slow cooker chili couldn't be easier — there's very little prep work, and it's truly a set-it-and-forget-it recipe. A chopped chipotle pepper adds a subtle, smoky heat that's mellowed by the lager beer that simmers along with the rest of the ingredients. Soy sauce may seem like a surprising addition to chili, but it gives the dish a rounder, meatier flavor.

RELATED: How to bake in a slow-cooker—12 tips for tasty treats

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Slow-cooker triple chocolate brownies are an easy summer treat Play Video - 2:48 Slow-cooker triple chocolate brownies are an easy summer treat Play Video - 2:48

SWEETS

This chocolate dessert is always a crowd-pleasing dish.

Whether you're looking to feed a big crowd or need delicious breakfast before work, this overnight oatmeal will make mornings so much easier.

It doesn't get any easier than this. Consider this your new go-to 4-ingredient dessert recipe.

For more ideas, check out our slow-cooker Pinterest board!