Food

Classic Scottish recipes: Stout beef stew, rhubarb crumble & shortbread cookies

TODAY

Scottish chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Carina Contini shares some of her favorite classic recipes from Scotland. She shows us how to make hearty beef and stout stew, bright and bubbly rhubarb crumble and traditional shortbread cookies.

Scottish stout stew: Try this authentic recipe

Scottish stout stew: Try this authentic recipe

Scottish Stout Stew
Scottish Stout Stew
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe
Rhubarb Crumble
Rhubarb Crumble
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe
Classic Scottish Shortbread
Classic Scottish Shortbread
Get the recipe

