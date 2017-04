share tweet email

Break out of your dinner rut with two spiced up recipes from chef Sam Talbot's new cookbook: 100% Real: 100 Insanely Good Recipes for Clean Food Made Fresh. Talbot shares his spin on maple-turmeric pork chops with pickled carrots and daikon (a type of radish), plus a raw mushroom salad that's jazzed up with sesame, ginger and brown butter.

