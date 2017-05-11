Master the basics of cooking with one-pot spaghetti and easy roast chicken

share tweet email

Actress Emily Osment and food writer Diana Snyder share recipes from Young & Hungry: Your Complete Guide to a Delicious Life. The lifestyle guide and cookbook is based on the hit TV show Young & Hungry. With recipes like roast chicken prepared five ways, one-pot spaghetti, rocky road brownies and strawberry-basil lemonade, this book has everything a young woman needs to know when it comes to cooking and living on her own for the first time.

What should you make? Magical one-pot spaghetti is an excellent option. Why? Not only is it easy, but everyone likes spaghetti. And, with some minor adjustments to the recipe, it can be made vegan or vegetarian. So cook yourself some spaghetti and get ready for your impressive and utterly mature dinner party, you big adult, you!

It’s time to learn how to throw together a great dinner. What’s great about chicken is that, in general, it’s universally liked (you’re not likely to hear any “I’m allergic to chicken” nonsense) and it’s relatively easy to make. Plus, roast chicken makes for some pretty sweet leftovers the next day. So here are some tasty roast chicken recipes that you can make for yourself, your friends, or the guy you just met on Tinder.

If you’ve managed to meet a new friend, it’s time to take your friendship to the next level: a friend date. If dinner seems like too much for a casual friend date, do something more laid-back, like brunch. Serve this sweet and easy lemonade to sip while you chat.

Girl Code and rocky road: Desserts and basic girl code rules. You shall always bring brownies to girls' night. This is crucial. You cannot show up to girls’ night empty handed. So do the right thing and bring a batch of these rocky road brownies.

