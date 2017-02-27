Chef Eric Gabrynowicz shares two fast rigatoni recipes that are perfect for weeknights. Rigatoni pairs perfectly with both his creamy country ham and herb sauce and his savory roasted mushroom sauce.
Try Eric Gabrynowicz's super simple paccheri with country hamPlay Video - 4:10
Try Eric Gabrynowicz's super simple paccheri with country hamPlay Video - 4:10
More video
Try chef Donatella Arpaia’s irresistible baked chicken pasta recipe
Eggs Benedict, Italian style: Try Scott Conant’s delicious recipe
Martha Stewart shows how to make the perfect boiled egg
How to make Katie Lee’s berry yogurt granola pops
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
RELATED: Mushroom Risotto with Truffles
RELATED: Mac & cheese, 2 ways: Smoky bacon + Gruyere with caramelized onions