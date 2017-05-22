share tweet email

Chef and host of "Man, Fire, Food," Roger Mooking stops by the TODAY kitchen to prepare a few of his go-to grilling recipes. He makes cheese stuffed sausages, beer glazed chicken thighs and Korean-style marinated short ribs.

I'm always looking for simple ways to add new life to classic comfort foods. Splitting the sausage and adding bubbling cheese adds so much more texture and flavor to this ballpark staple.

We are heading into prime outdoor cooking season and the trustworthy chicken is often a staple. With a few simple steps, this grilled chicken is sure to impress your friends and family with little effort.

The sweet, caramelized marinade that glazes the thinly cut beef makes these quick-cooked ribs the perfect midweek meal with world-class flavor.

