Fire up the grill for cheesy sausages, beer-glazed chicken and Korean short ribs

Chef and host of "Man, Fire, Food," Roger Mooking stops by the TODAY kitchen to prepare a few of his go-to grilling recipes. He makes cheese stuffed sausages, beer glazed chicken thighs and Korean-style marinated short ribs.

Cheesy Stuffed Sausages
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

I'm always looking for simple ways to add new life to classic comfort foods. Splitting the sausage and adding bubbling cheese adds so much more texture and flavor to this ballpark staple.

Grilled Beer-Glazed Chicken Thighs
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

We are heading into prime outdoor cooking season and the trustworthy chicken is often a staple. With a few simple steps, this grilled chicken is sure to impress your friends and family with little effort.

Korean Short Ribs
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

The sweet, caramelized marinade that glazes the thinly cut beef makes these quick-cooked ribs the perfect midweek meal with world-class flavor.

If you like those easy grilling recipes, you should also try these:

Grilled Pineapple Chicken Breasts
Get the recipe
Al's Grilled Vegetable Skewers
Get the recipe

Grilled buttermilk-brined pork chops: Get the mouth-watering recipe!

Grilled buttermilk-brined pork chops: Get the mouth-watering recipe!

