Rose and prosecco ice pops will be your go-to treat this summer

Last year’s drink of the summer was frosé, a slushy cocktail featuring frozen wine. But this year, there’s bound to be a new obsession. Enter, boozy ice pops.

Social media recently lit up with excitement over the news of a U.K.-based company called Pops that came out with a line of frozen treats featuring Champagne, rosé and prosecco.

The only problem was that the icy alcoholic pops aren’t available in the U.S. But the good news is that another brand is.

FrutaPOP is a small-batch, hand-crafted ice pop company that has a line of alcohol-infused ice pops, aka “poptails,” that you can have shipped right to your home or office. Party, anyone?

Available in 13 flavors including white coconut sangria, traditional margarita, classic mimosa and strawberry mint julep, each of these boozy pops contain about 5 percent alcohol. They cost anywhere from $48 to $60 for a pack of 12.

Of course, there are non-alcoholic ice pops available too. The company offers ones made with natural fruit and juice, as well as coffee.

Want to DIY your own boozy pops? Check out Joy Bauer’s Bloody Mary ice pops recipe. The 20-calorie treats have a spicy, savory taste and feature edible celery Popsicle sticks.

