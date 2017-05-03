Meghan Markle reveals her favorite thing to cook

share tweet pin email

If Meghan Markle showed up to your dinner party, there’s a good chance she’d bring a roast chicken. The 35-year-old 'Suits' actress and girlfriend to Prince Harry revealed that it’s her go-to crowd-pleasing dish in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Meghan Markle makes a grilled romaine Caesar on the plaza with Matt.

“There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken,” she said. “It’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.”

Of course, for Thanksgiving she switches things up and roasts a turkey. “Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey!” she wrote on Instagram last November. “The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!”

Markle told the publication she loves to cook. Her fridge staples? "Hummus, carrots — because I love them and so does my dog, Bogart, strangely,” she said. She also always has green juice, almond milk and a chia seed pudding that she makes every single week. "So easy, so good."

Last year, Markle even visited TODAY to show Matt how to make a caesar salad on the grill. She had a food and lifestyle blog called The Tig for three years, but shut it down last month.