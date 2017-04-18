Pillsbury Churro Bites are the stuff of cinnamon-sugar dreams

share tweet pin email

Pillsbury is finally bringing our favorite deep-fried, cinnamon-sugar midnight snack — the churro — to the freezer aisle.

J and J Snack Foods Corp. Look for Pillsbury Churro Bites, coming to the freezer aisle.

The Churro Bites will be available in 8-ounce packs of 20, for a suggested retail price of $3.29 to $3.59, in supermarkets nationwide by Cinco de Mayo, said parent company J&J Snack Foods in a release. The heat-and-eat treats come with a cinnamon-sugar packet and are ready in 5 to 6 minutes in a 400˚F oven (or toaster oven). But don't pop 'em in the microwave, says a J&J rep. That's a sog-fest waiting to happen.

RELATED: Get the Cinco de Mayo party started with these easy recipes

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link We're obsessed with these dazzling rainbow churros Play Video - 0:46 We're obsessed with these dazzling rainbow churros Play Video - 0:46

Churros have surged in popularity on restaurant menus, growing by a whopping 30 percent since 2012, the company added. They've even hopped aboard the rainbow-food bandwagon (see above).

It is not the first big name to bring churros to the frozen aisle, though — Trader Joe's introduced bags of Mini Cinnamon Sugar Churros more than a year ago, and they've already sparked a cult following:

How many Trader Joe's mini churros is deemed too much? Asking for a friend... — Kristen (@sparrowcariad) January 25, 2017

We've tried the Trader Joe's version, and they're pretty good — not quite as good as fresh from the fryer at a restaurant or fair, of course, but believe the hype.

Their success may be due in part to their instructions to bake them in a conventional oven to retain crispiness — the Trader Joe's package doesn't even utter the words "microwavable directions." And Pillsbury seems to have followed suit.

But before you go forth and fill up your freezer with them, here's a pro tip: Always have jars of chocolate sauce and lemon curd on hand in case a churro craving hits.

RELATED: Vanilla Bean Churros with Chocolate Dipping Sauce