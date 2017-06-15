Pickle juice soda is the ingredient your cocktails have been missing

share tweet pin email

TODAY Food teamed up with Nick Mautone, managing director of New York City's famed Rainbow Room, to create pickle juice soda-based cocktails for summer. We created a bubbly bourbon-based drink and put a fizzy, pickled spin on a martini.

Pickleback Fizz

A pickleback is a traditional drink where a shot of bourbon is chased with a side shot of pickle juice.

Taste: Robust and lightly smoky, fruity/citrusy, slightly tart and refreshing.

Swap option: If you can't find pickle soda, sub 3 ounces 7-Up or seltzer with 1 ounce pickle juice or 4 ounces bitter lemon soda or 4 ounces ginger beer.

Ingredients

2 oz bourbon

1 squeeze fresh lemon juice

1 dash simple syrup

3 ounces Pickle Juice Soda, chilled

Garnish

Baby Gherkins or bread and butter pickle chips

Preparation

In a cocktail shaker, place bourbon lemon and syrup, and stir to combine until very cold. Strain into coupe glass and top with soda. Garnish and serve.

Green Market Gibson Highball

Pickle juice soda puts a briny twist on the classic martini and adds a pleasant fizz.

Taste: Vibrantly off dry, aromatic, hint of licorice, fruity/citrusy, slightly sweet and sour.

Swap option: If you can't find pickle soda, sub 3 ounces 7-Up or seltzer with 1 ounce pickle juice or 4 ounces bitter lemon soda or 4 ounces ginger beer.

Ingredients

2 ounces Gin

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

1 dash of absinthe

4 oounces Pickle Juice Soda, chilled

Garnish

1 cocktail onion

2 gherkins speared on a cocktail pick

1 sprig rosemary

Preparation

In a highball glass add gin, dry vermouth and absinthe. Add ice and stir briskly until very cold. Fill glass with soda. Garnish and serve.