Watch Martha Stewart and other celebrity chefs try Peeps pizza

People seem to have very strong opinions about how pizza should and shouldn't be treated. Is it OK to put pineapples on it? Mayo? Canned spaghetti? (No, no and no.) But there is no pizza debate larger than Peeps pizza aka Peepza. No, we're not talking about a dessert pizza here. Peepza is a pizza that's topped with the usual marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, plus melted neon Peeps marshmallow candies.

The Peepza has sparked major controversy on Twitter: Depending on the person, it's either ruining Easter or making it the best one yet. To get the definitive answer about this polarizing pie, we asked a bunch of culinary stars to taste it, including Martha Stewart, Bobby Flay, Tom Colicchio, Adam Richman, Curtis Stone, Ryan Scott, and Jeff Mauro. Watch the video below for their honest reviews.

The original Peepza hatched back in 2010, thanks to Adam Kuban, the editor of Serious Eats' now-defunct Slice NY blog. But just in time for Easter, the Peeps pizza has resurfaced on Twitter, causing quite the uproar.

Most people are deeply, profoundly offended:

@AustinOnSocial This is a crime against both God and man. — Becca ï¸â (@rebeccacaroline) April 2, 2017

@AustinOnSocial Uh i think you crossed a line — Pete (@X_E_DOS) April 3, 2017

How have you not been tried and executed for treason https://t.co/YnVIcFKseX — chuck ã£â (@Ovochillxando) April 2, 2017

And there are actually a select few who, for some unknown reason, want more:

Believe it or not, this Peepza was really good. I think Lehigh Pizza should put it on the permanent menu #peepza pic.twitter.com/mSLHVW4FOV — Bill White (@whitebil) April 6, 2017

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio took one look at it and wouldn't touch it, while Jeff Mauro happily took a few extra bites. Curtis Stone said he actually thought it was delicious.

Adam Richman tried to give it a chance: "I want it to be worse than it is—," he started. "No, it's bad, it's still bad."

But we'll let Martha give the final verdict: "It tastes disgusting, actually."

And that's it, folks. It's been settled. Peepza can go away forever now.