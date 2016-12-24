Food

Make pimento cheese balls and baked s'mores dip for a festive holiday party!

TODAY

It's holiday party time and Zane Holmquist of Park City, Utah's Stein Eriksen Lodge is sharing some seriously festive and easy recipes: baked peppermint s'mores dip (with candy canes for dipping!) and pimento cheese balls with veggies and homemade crackers for dipping. The crackers are easier to make than you might think (and healthy too!), but the cheese ball is also delicious with store-bought crackers.

Peppermint S'mores Dip
Peppermint S'mores Dip recipe
Megan Wheeler / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: 7 easy holiday party hacks for food and decorations

Pimento Cheese Ball
Pimento Cheese Ball recipe
Megan Wheeler / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: Dress up simple ingredients for 5 easy holiday party foods

Homemade Crackers
Crackers
Michelle Hainer / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: Zane Holmquist shares decadent holiday drink recipes

More: Food Entertaining On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP