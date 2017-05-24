Want to improve your chances of landing a 2nd date? Order these foods

Here’s a way to ensure a first date is finger-licking good: Order fried chicken at dinner.
That’s apparently the best meal to pick in order to help ensure you land a second date, according to a new survey released by the dating app Hinge.
In general, the survey revealed, the idea most likely to lead to a coveted first date is the suggestion of grabbing some drinks. And if you do go out, it appears that ordering a bloody mary will increase chances of getting another date by 50 percent. (An Old-Fashioned decreases that chance to 35 percent, and a beer to 27 percent — though the survey doesn't distinguish between causation and correlation.)
If you’re inclined to go out for a meal on your date, however, ordering fried chicken had the highest success rate — 24 percent — for landing a follow-up meeting. Of course, keep in mind that ordering a vegan dish came in a close second at 23 percent.
The Hinge survey polled 8,000 of its members in five U.S. cities: New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston and Washington. The survey asked about first-date experiences — specifically, what did and didn’t lead to second ones.
'Appetence' dating app forces you to take things slowPlay Video - 0:54
'Appetence' dating app forces you to take things slowPlay Video - 0:54
More video
Texas man settles lawsuit against his date, who texted during ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’
Natalie Morales and Jenna Bush Hager visit Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’
Man sues his date for texting during ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’
Girlfriend vs. mom: Guys Tell All about which side they’d pick in a fight
RELATED:
Are you being 'cushioned?' Five ways to find out
The surprising social media signs that a relationship is doomed
Thinking about online dating? 4 rules for nailing the perfect profile picture