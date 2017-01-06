Oprah's classic tomato soup recipe is as amazing as she is

share tweet pin email

When Oprah tells you to make tomato soup, you make tomato soup.

And if she's got a recipe for it, you can bet that it's nothing short of amazing. Because Oprah doesn't settle for anything less than amazing.

The media mogul's new cookbook, Food, Health and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life, is perfect for anyone trying to be a little healthier — but unwilling to compromise taste.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey's 5 go-to diet tricks for weight loss

Recall that she announced her partnership with Weight Watchers over a year ago, and as evidenced by her 42-pound weight loss, she's finally found a plan that's working for her.

On the cover of her book, a svelte-looking Oprah shows off her radiant smile, digging into a bowl of something — possibly this tomato soup?

"It looks rustic, it feels rich, and it tastes, well, honest," she writes in the soup's description. It's only 165 calories per serving — that's 3 Weight Watchers points, if you're counting.

Oprah likes the stuff so much, she freezes a couple of batches of it to have on hand for whenever she's in that cozy, stay-at-home type of mood. There's a nice bit of chopping involved — of onions, garlic, carrots and celery — but once that's done, the rest is a breeze.

RELATED: Oprah's first cookbook cover is here! See what she's serving up

"In the summer we take [the tomatoes] fresh off the vine, and in the winter we roast them to concentrate the flavor when good tomatoes are almost impossible to find," she writes.

Can't you just picture Oprah smiling in the sun as she plucks the most perfectly ripe tomato off the vine? Sigh.