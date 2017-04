share tweet email

Food & Wine's Gail Simmons shares her favorite, easy Passover recipes. Her one-pot brisket is rubbed with horseradish and cooked with vegetables and potatoes, and her one-pan roasted asparagus is flavored with garlic and sliced almonds. Trust us: Both are sure to become staples at your Seder table.

