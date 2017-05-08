share tweet pin email

This Mother's Day is extra special for Dylan Dreyer who is celebrating being a new mom and cooking up a storm with her own mother, Linda Dreyer in the TODAY kitchen. They're sharing two of their favorite family recipes that are perfect for any holiday. Their easy beef wellingtons with savory mushroom sauce make any celebration special and their old school, sweet gelatin salad has been a tried and true staple at their dinner table for generations.

Don't spend hours fussing over fancy beef Wellingtons that take forever to make. These super easy, equally as impressive beef Wellingtons will wow your guests and save you a ton of time in the kitchen.

The name sounds like something out of the 1960s, and it probably was, but boy was it delicious! We always had this as a side dish to our savory meal. It tastes more like a dessert and I think that's why us kids loved it so much. You could be sure no matter where we celebrated Christmas; my mom brought the Jell-O mold!

