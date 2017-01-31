12 easy, cheesy nacho recipes to devour on Super Bowl Sunday

share tweet pin email

Nachos are to the Super Bowl as turkey is to Thanksgiving. Like candy to Halloween. Champagne to New Year's Eve. So, yeah, there's a lot of pressure on those triangular chips. Your nacho recipe could make or break your Super Bowl party. The good news is nachos are super easy to get right.

Here are the keys to a successful nacho situation:

1. Sturdy chips

2. A sharp cheese that melts well, like cheddar or Monterey Jack

3. Shredded or pulled meat (unless vegetarian, of course) combined with beans

4. Fresh, acidic and spicy components: Cilantro, jalapeños, salsa, guacamole and sour cream

5. An even structure: Layer all your components, starting with a layer of chips, on a baking sheet, then meat and beans, then lots (LOTS!) of cheese, then repeat until it's a few layers high. After baking, top with your "fresh" components.

RELATED: 50 ultimate Super Bowl party foods for an epic celebration

But if you want to go beyond basic, really deck 'em out, we've rounded up a bunch of our favorite nacho recipes that your Super Bowl party guests will likely devour in minutes — possibly seconds. So make sure you enforce proper nacho etiquette!

With bacon, potato skins and two types of cheese, could you really ask for anything more?

kimchi MOM / TODAY Food Club

Forgo your traditional Mexican nachos for Korean-inspired nachos loaded with pork belly and gochujang.

These nacho packets cook directly on a grill for melty, cheesy, crispy goodness on the go — topped with all the fixings you crave.

RELATED: Nacho mania: From healthy to loaded, 7 delicious ways to top your chips

Go all out and feed your Super Bowl party guests a platter of super nachos loaded with spare ribs and Buffalo chicken.

This one-pot meal of tortillas simmered in salsa makes everyone happy — especially since you can use whatever your favorite salsa happens to be to make this meal your own. It's the ultimate Mexican comfort food.

Erin Chase / 5 Dollar Dinners / TODAY Food Club

This is basically just classic beef chili in nacho form. In other words: It's hearty enough to be the only dish you serve. Score!

RELATED: Spice up your Super Bowl party with these chicken wings and skewers

With lobster, caramelized onions, tomatoes and avocado, it won't just be a party in your mouth — it'll be a really fancy party.

Using a sheet pan is the key to making sure that every chip is properly loaded with all of the delicious toppings.

Erin Brighton / TODAY Food Club

This is a perfect game day marriage of two classic comfort foods.

Vegan Chili Cheese Nachos Ashely McLaughlin / Oh She Glows Every Day Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 25 minutes Prep time: 30 minutes Servings: 4 or 5 Get the recipe

You won't believe how decadent tasting — yet wholesome — the cheese sauce is, and how satisfying the smoky lentil and kidney bean chili is.

RELATED: 14 craveable party dips that'll make Super Bowl even more awesome

Warm chicken chili verde is delicious on its own, but load it on top of nachos with gooey, warm queso fundido and you've got an irresistible Super Bowl dish.

Christen in the Kitchen / TODAY Food Club

Add a charred, smoky spin to your traditional Buffalo chicken nachos.