The best Mother's Day brunch from mocktails to ice cream sandwiches

Kimberly Whitman, editor at large for Southern Living magazine, shares some of her favorite recipes for Mother's Day brunch. She shows us how to make a refreshing orange and ginger mocktail, an elegant potato and herb tart and easy ice cream cookie sandwiches that are sure to make any mom's day extra special.

Starting brunch off with a refreshing and special drink sets the tone for the rest of the gathering. This fizzy drink will help keep your gathering light and lively.

Thinly sliced russet potatoes absorb the richly flavored custard as it bakes and give this quiche its layers.

Break-and-bake cookies, which come packaged in eight-inch squares, are the secret to these incredible ice cream sandwich bars. Simply roll out all the dough to create one giant cookie, then bake, slice and layer it with store-bought ice cream and hot fudge sauce. The final touch: dipping the bars into crushed chocolate toffee candy to form a super crunchy shell.

If you like those brunch recipes, you should also try these:

