It’s the knock on the door you can’t refuse, especially when Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Samoas wait on the other side.

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first sale of its iconic cookies. Few have resisted the time-tested treat over the past century!

Girl Scouts of the USA Girl Scout cookies have a long history as a favorite snack around the country.

In recognition of the tried-and-true confection, Influenster, a product discovery and reviews platform, conducted an online poll of more than five thousand of its members across all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine their most popular Girl Scout cookie.

The top pick: Thin Mints, which won America's heart with the highest number of votes and are also the favorite choice in the most states.

Caramel deLites/Samoas came in a close second for overall number of votes, followed by Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs.

Take a look at the Influenster Girl Scout cookie map to see which one reigns supreme in your neck of the woods. As for TODAY, we love them all!

Influenster Was your favorite Girl Scout cookie voted #1 in your state?

This map will come in handy soon, since National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is Feb. 24–26. Suddenly in the mood for a cookie? Check out GirlScoutCookies.org to see where you can order your favorites.