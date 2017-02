share tweet email

Lauded New Orleans based chef Alon Shaya, of Domenica, Pizza Domenica and Shaya, shows us how to make his modernized Mardi Gras favorites. Jambalaya goes green with kale and brown rice and king cake gets an elegant makeover with a salted caramel glaze and spiced streusel.

